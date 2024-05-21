Unleash your baking potential with these sweet ideas

Those Instagram videos showing croissants baking slowly, muffins rising, and pastries becoming fluffy are enough to make you run to your next-door bakery and get everything. And it’s not just that. Whether you are an expert baker or a novice in potential, the urge to achieve those perfectly shaped croissants, see them baking in your oven, and smell the aroma wafting through your kitchen is irresistible.

It’s also a perfect day to embrace your inner imperfect baker. Get ready with a bowl, a whisk, and some ingredients, and make some soft, moist muffins yourself. Are you ready? Here, we have compiled a list of sweet treats that you can make at home.

Orange Cake

Oranges in summer, and if that means orange cake, how can anyone resist? Decadent and simple to make, orange cakes can be enjoyed with tea or after dinner. This convenient dessert, with a squeeze of fresh orange juice, is all you need to get a winter feel during summer.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are extremely easy to make from scratch and require just a few basic ingredients. Fluffy and delicious, they can be made in under an hour with pre-made puff pastries and vanilla frosting. For a unique twist, try replacing vanilla frosting with cream cheese frosting.

Dark Chocolate Cake

Want something simple that requires basic ingredients? And moreover, love chocolate? Dark chocolate cake will leave you dreaming for more. This dessert doesn’t require much time but will become a fan favorite every time you bake it.

Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffins

No, it’s not autumn, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this special seasonal delicacy. Pumpkin puree is used in the muffin batter, and then warm spices, including cinnamon, are added, transporting you right back to autumn.

Lemon Tart

A refreshing summer dessert that will leave you wanting more. Lemon tarts have a crispy, flaky base with a baked lemon custard.

While there are many more recipes to try, these are our favorite picks, and unleash your baking potential.