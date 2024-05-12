Stay cool with these summer breakfast sandwiches

You’re rushing to work, meaning breakfast gets skipped again, with a promise to grab something on the go or just chug down a big mug of brewed coffee. It’s a routine most of us are well-attuned to. But did you know that a summer breakfast isn’t just considered a major meal for no reason?

A healthy breakfast replenishes and rejuvenates your body, giving you the right start to your day. Summers, however, often make us reluctant to spend more than a few minutes in the kitchen. Nevertheless, our bodies require nourishing and cooling foods during summer to combat the scorching rays of the sun. From opting for veggies and fruits with high water content and sandwiching them between slices of bread, the below-mentioned summer-friendly sandwiches will not only keep you cool but also provide your body with the right nutrients.

ALT Sandwich

We affectionately call this the Avocado Lettuce Tomato sandwich, or ALT for short. It’s a flavor bomb in your mouth. If you’re seeking a quick, light summer sandwich that will keep you full, this combination of avocado, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes layered with a touch of mayo is just what you need.

Advertisement

Strawberry and Hung Curd Sandwich

It might sound unconventional, but this sandwich doubles as the perfect breakfast and dessert. Take some hung curd or swap it with yogurt, add your favorite berries like blueberries and strawberries between the bread, and drizzle some honey. This sandwich can be wrapped up and taken anywhere for a quick, satisfying meal.

Veggie Roast Sandwich

Not keen on plain old boring salads but still want to get your veggie intake? How about sandwiching them between two slices of bread? Sauté some veggies like carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and bell pepper, place them between two bread slices, and top it off with fresh lettuce and tomatoes. Don’t forget to spread some mayo and cream cheese for a fulfilling summer breakfast.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Take some hard-boiled eggs, a bit of mustard, mayo, and lettuce. Mash or chop the eggs, add the mayo and mustard. Now, take two bread slices, layer them with lettuce, and grill them for a light yet powerful breakfast sandwich.

Pulled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

Sauté some chicken in a little oil for a while, then add a bit of ranch dressing. Shred the chicken in the pan using a fork or shred it first and then mix it with the ranch dressing. Take two bread slices, fill them with the mixture, and top it off with chopped parsley and lettuce. Grill it, and this refreshing pulled chicken ranch sandwich will be ready to devour.

Try these sandwich ideas, and you’ll look forward to making them every morning for breakfast rather than skipping such a major meal.

Also Read: Exploring the benefits of Ayurvedic head massage with Patanjali