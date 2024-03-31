On-the-go breakfasts: Healthy jars, happy mornings

As we bid farewell to the Holi weekend and dive back into our weekday grind, one thing often slips through the cracks: a delicious breakfast to fuel us for the day ahead. But what exactly constitutes a scrumptious and nutritious breakfast? A sprawling spread of bread, peanut butter, eggs, and juice, or perhaps a plate piled high with poha, idli, and sambar? Amid the rush to make it to work on time, sitting down to enjoy a hearty breakfast seems like an impossible feat. Enter breakfasts in jars, a game-changer for busy mornings.

Mason jars have undergone a transformation, becoming portable vessels that allow us to bring breakfast along on our daily commute. Worried about their nutritional value? Fear not. These jarred breakfasts are packed with wholesome ingredients, providing the essential nutrients your body craves to kickstart the day. Curious about what goes into these convenient jars? Here are our top picks:

Flaxseed, Oats, and Raspberry Delight

A delectable sweet treat to kick off your day right. Combine flax seeds, oats, yogurt, milk, and a hint of vanilla extract in your jar. Finish with a medley of your favorite berries—think blueberries, grapes, and raspberries—for a delightful mix of sweet and tangy flavors.

Eggs and Spinach

Not in the mood for something sweet? Mason jar breakfasts aren’t limited to yogurt and fruit. Opt for a savory option with eggs and spinach. Coat your jar with cooking oil, then crack in two or three eggs, add spinach, salt, and pepper, and microwave until just cooked through.

Muesli with Coconut and Mango

Embrace the summer season with this refreshing breakfast idea featuring ripe mangoes. Combine muesli, yogurt, grated coconut, honey, and sliced mangoes for a taste of paradise in a jar.

Oats and Cinnamon Parfait

Start your day on a wholesome note with oats and chia seeds soaked in milk. Customize with your favorite toppings, whether it’s almonds, walnuts, pistachios, or an assortment of berries.

Egg and Cheese

Give yourself a savory boost with this protein-packed option. Spray your jar with cooking oil, then layer in eggs, cheese, bacon, sausages, onions, boiled potatoes, and a sprinkle of coriander. Microwave until cooked to perfection.

Chocolate Oat Jar

Indulge your sweet tooth with this decadent treat. Soak oats and chia seeds in milk overnight, then top with crushed walnuts, a drizzle of chocolate syrup (if available), and slices of banana and apple.

Greek Salad

Salads aren’t just for plates—they’re perfect for trendy mason jars too. Layer your jar with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, nuts, and olives, then drizzle with store-bought or homemade Greek salad dressing. Shake well before enjoying your deliciously fresh salad.

Breakfasts don’t have to be a production; the key is to make them nutritious and satisfying, and these ideas with jars are the perfect solution.

