‘Stuffed Dum Aloo’ is a rich gravy dish that your family and friends would love to have in lunch or dinner. Cottage cheese stuffed potatoes loaded with dry fruits are dunked in a spicy and creamy gravy which is truly delicious. You can make this recipe when you have a party at home, your guests will love it for sure. You can make variations with this stuffed potato gravy recipe and use vegetables of your choice like boiled peas or sautéed mushrooms etc. in the filling along with cottage cheese to give it an innovative taste. You can also swap paneer with mawa. Mawa stuffed duma aloo also tastes equally yum! Try making this dish at home and enjoy homemade stuffed dum aloo with your loved ones.

Here is a delicious way to prepare stuffed potatoes in curry that you can serve with hot chapatis, parathas or naan. In this recipe, mashed paneer is stuffed along with dry fruits and spices in semi-boiled scooped potatoes. Then these stuffed potatoes are pan-fried and dunked in a rich gravy.

Serves: 6-8

Preparation time: 45-60 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For making stuffed potatoes

Potatoes: 5 (large)

Paneer: 250 grams

Cashew nuts: 15-20

Raisins: 30-35

Salt: ½ tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/3 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/3 tsp

Besan: 1 tsp (slightly dry roasted)

For making gravy

Tomato: 8-10 (big)

Onion: 2 (large)

Garlic: 6 cloves

Ginger: 1 piece

Green chillies: 3

Coriander leaves: 1 handful (finely chopped)

Pomegranate: 1 handful

Fresh cream: 1 cup

Fresh yogurt: ½ cup

Maida: 1 tsp

Cashew nuts: 10-12

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Degi mirchi: ½ tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Salt: to taste

Bay leaf: 2

Black cardamom: 2

Cloves: 3

Cinnamon stick: 1

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Pure ghee: 2 tbsp

Oil: for shallow frying

Method

To make stuffed potatoes

Wash potatoes and give two whistles on high flame. Turn off the flame. Take out the semi-boiled potatoes after the pressure releases. Let them cool. Peel them off and cut into half width-wise.

Scoop out the centre flesh of the potatoes leaving a little rim (around 0.5 cm thick) around the edges with the help of a melon scoop or spoon. Chop cashews coarsely and shallow fry them in 1 teaspoon ghee. Keep aside. Slightly roast besan without oil for a few seconds.

Mash paneer. Add little turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, roasted besan, raisins and shallow fried chopped cashew nuts. Mix all ingredients well to make the stuffing. Stuff the scooped potatoes tightly pressing this stuffing inside. Heat little oil for shallow frying in a pan. Shallow fry stuffed potatoes from all sides on medium flame until golden-crisp. Keep aside.

For gravy

Grind onion, ginger, garlic and green chillies to a smooth paste altogether. Grind tomatoes to a fine paste. Add little water to the cashew nuts and grind them to a fine paste.

Heat two tablespoons of pure ghee in a deep pan over medium heat. Add bay leaves, black cardamom, cloves and cinnamon sticks. Saute for a few seconds until the aromas of the whole spices start coming through.

Add ginger-garlic-onion-green chilli paste. Saute about few minutes until golden brown. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, degi mirch and coriander powder. Saute for few minutes on low flame.

Add tomato paste and cashew nut paste. Let it simmer on medium flame until the gravy starts leaving oil on sides. Mix yogurt and maida well and add into the gravy. Stir well. Let it cook for two to three minutes. Add salt and little water to adjust the consistency of the gravy.

Simmer the curry for 10 minute on medium flame so that all the flavours combine well. Add cream and mix well. Add stuffed potatoes just before serving the dish after giving a boil to the gravy. Simmer on medium-low flame for 15 to 20 minutes after adding stuffed potatoes to the boiling gravy so that they both blend well with each other.

Garnish with pomegranate and coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Tips to make perfect stuffed dum aloo

Take large potatoes because after semi-boiling, pan-frying and simmering in gravy, medium potatoes will become too soft. Also after cutting the potatoes in two halves and scooping them out, there should be enough cavity and rim around the edges which can hold the stuffing properly.

Feel free to add cashew nuts, raisins and cream. It depends on your taste and the richness you want to add to the dish.

Slightly roast besan before adding it to the stuffing, otherwise it will give a raw taste. Besan is good to be added to the stuffing as it helps to bind the runny texture of paneer.

Add maida to the yogurt and mix well before adding to the gravy. It helps prevent yogurt to split.

Place fried potatoes in the gravy at the time of serving after giving a boil to the gravy. Simmer them in the gravy for 15-20 minutes just before serving to retain the texture of the potatoes and consistency of the gravy. Otherwise, the potatoes will become soggy and gravy will become very dry as the potatoes will soak it.

This recipe is a unique way to prepare and serve potato gravy dish. Amazingly delicious!