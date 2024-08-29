International cabernet day: Perfect food pairings for your glass of cabernet

A glass of red Cabernet, paired with some fantastic food, rain pattering against the window, and you enjoying your favorite music, book, or web series—sounds like a perfect evening this International Cabernet Day. The mention of Cabernet is likely to entice any wine lover with anticipation for what’s to come next.

Cabernet, or Cabernet Sauvignon, is one of the most coveted wines you will encounter. Cabernet Sauvignon is a type of grape grown in several countries, including Bordeaux, Napa Valley, Argentina, Chile, Italy, and more. This wine is renowned for its aging potential and versatility. From expensive to more affordable options, Cabernet Sauvignon offers a range of flavors, from sweet and herby to savory, all influenced by temperature, soil, weather, and region. However, wine enthusiasts and expert sommeliers know that the right food pairing can elevate a glass of Cabernet and enhance your dining experience. As we celebrate the Thursday before Labor Day as International Cabernet Day, here are a few food pairings that complement Cabernet exceptionally well.

Portobello Mushrooms

While red meat is the classic pairing for Cabernet, richer cuts of meat being preferable, portobello mushrooms are a great vegetarian alternative. Try grilled portobello mushrooms with some blue cheese. The earthy flavor of the mushrooms combined with the tangy cheese and the rich red wine will make up for all the hard work you’ve put in.

Grilled Lamb

Fatty grilled lamb pairs beautifully with any variety of Cabernet. The sweetness and charred flavor of the lamb complement the wine’s acidity and tannins, creating a delightful combination that’s perfect for a treat.

Blue Cheese

The earthy taste of blue cheese, when paired with the acidity of red Cabernet, makes for an excellent combination. This pairing is ideal for hanging out with friends and starting the weekend off right. The bold, pungent flavor of blue cheese will complement the tannins in the wine perfectly.

Dark Chocolate Cake

Though the calories might be a concern, the flavors are worth it. A rich dark chocolate cake balances the acidity and fruity notes of the wine, heightening your sensory experience and enhancing both the wine and dessert.