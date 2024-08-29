National sports day: Ditch screen and get your child playing outdoors

When it comes to today’s kids, you’ll always find them glued to a screen, whether they’re studying, doing a project, playing games, or scrolling through social media. From a very early age, screen time begins with letting your toddler watch animations to lure them into eating veggies they would otherwise reject or to keep them occupied while you attend a meeting. While technology is undeniably a hallmark of modern life, too much of it can hinder proper communication development, cognitive function, and more, according to experts. (Also Read: National sports day: Cinematic celebration of India’s athletic spirit)

So, what’s the solution? While limiting screen time is one approach, encouraging your child to explore the outdoors and participate in various sports is another. Outdoor sports not only help keep kids healthy and fit but also aid in developing cognitive skills and building confidence. As we celebrate National Sports Day today, here are a few ways to encourage today’s ‘iPad kids’ to enjoy sports that allow them to explore the world beyond four walls.

Let your child play what they want

For parents, it’s crucial to understand that what you enjoy might not be what your child favors. Encouraging your child to play a sport is more effective when it aligns with their interests. While some children love running around, others might prefer climbing or jumping. Whether it’s swimming, tennis, badminton, rock climbing, or simply running around, let them explore their passion and what draws them outside.

Take them to professional sports events

Does your child enjoy playing tennis or swimming? If so, besides letting them watch competitive events on screen, take them to see such games live whenever possible. Watching athletes in action can inspire them and deepen their interest in the sport.

Mix up outdoor activities

If your child isn’t keen on one particular sport, vary their outdoor activity schedule. Include activities like jump rope, cycling, sand play, and hide-and-seek to stimulate their senses and strengthen their bodies.

Take an interest in what they play

Even if you prefer swimming and your child loves cycling, showing interest in your child’s favorite sport builds their confidence and strengthens your bond.

Outdoor sports are crucial for a child’s overall development. They offer a valuable opportunity for kids to connect with nature and others in ways that go beyond the digital screen.