National sports day: Ditch screen and get your child playing outdoors

Mandaviya launches RESET programme on National Sports Day
Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET) programme on the occasion of National Sports Day in the national capital.
Celebrate National Sports Day by encouraging your child to swap screen time for outdoor fun with these simple tips for getting them active and engaged in sports.
When it comes to today’s kids, you’ll always find them glued to a screen, whether they’re studying, doing a project, playing games, or scrolling through social media. From a very early age, screen time begins with letting your toddler watch animations to lure them into eating veggies they would otherwise reject or to keep them occupied while you attend a meeting. While technology is undeniably a hallmark of modern life, too much of it can hinder proper communication development, cognitive function, and more, according to experts. (Also Read: National sports day: Cinematic celebration of India’s athletic spirit)
So, what’s the solution? While limiting screen time is one approach, encouraging your child to explore the outdoors and participate in various sports is another. Outdoor sports not only help keep kids healthy and fit but also aid in developing cognitive skills and building confidence. As we celebrate National Sports Day today, here are a few ways to encourage today’s ‘iPad kids’ to enjoy sports that allow them to explore the world beyond four walls.
For parents, it’s crucial to understand that what you enjoy might not be what your child favors. Encouraging your child to play a sport is more effective when it aligns with their interests. While some children love running around, others might prefer climbing or jumping. Whether it’s swimming, tennis, badminton, rock climbing, or simply running around, let them explore their passion and what draws them outside.
Advertisement
Does your child enjoy playing tennis or swimming? If so, besides letting them watch competitive events on screen, take them to see such games live whenever possible. Watching athletes in action can inspire them and deepen their interest in the sport.
If your child isn’t keen on one particular sport, vary their outdoor activity schedule. Include activities like jump rope, cycling, sand play, and hide-and-seek to stimulate their senses and strengthen their bodies.
Even if you prefer swimming and your child loves cycling, showing interest in your child’s favorite sport builds their confidence and strengthens your bond.
Outdoor sports are crucial for a child’s overall development. They offer a valuable opportunity for kids to connect with nature and others in ways that go beyond the digital screen.
Advertisement