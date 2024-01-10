Indulge in these must-try desserts when in Kolkata

Known as ‘The City of Joy,’ Kolkata earns its name not just for its diverse festivals and rich cultural history but also for its people’s ability to blend exuberance with food, making it a top global destination for culinary experiences. From street-side stalls offering phuchka and kathi rolls to desi chowmein, momos, and legendary eateries upholding the city’s culinary traditions, Kolkata is a haven for food enthusiasts. When in Kolkata, one cannot overlook the city’s famous ‘mishti’ or sweets. Whether the desserts are dry treats, fried delights soaked in sugar syrup, or decadent yogurts that tantalize your taste buds, Kolkata offers a plethora of sweet experiences.

Rosogolla

It would be a crime to ignore this decadent sweet, a part of Kolkata’s heritage and the pride of West Bengal. One bite into this melt-in-the-mouth delight, made of cottage cheese and perfectly sweetened, and you’ll understand its popularity. Soft and spongy, don’t miss trying its larger counterpart, Rajbhog. If you happen to visit Kolkata in winter, indulge in ‘nolen gurer’ rosogolla to grasp the reasons behind its seasonal fame.

Mishti Doi

This sweet yogurt, a caramelized version of plain yogurt, is exceptionally creamy and served in small earthen pots. A surprising treat, Mishti Doi is a must-have after any post-festive lunch or wedding celebration, providing the perfect ending to a delectable meal. While in Kolkata, venture beyond Mishti Doi and explore the delightful flavors of aam doi (mango yogurt).

Sita Bhog

Originating in Bardhaman, Sita Bhog is a delightful combination of sugary white strands and small gulab jamun balls with a rich history. One popular tale links Sita Bhog to Lord Curzon, who appreciated this sweet when presented by local confectioner Bhairab Chandra Nag on orders from King Maharaja Vijaychand Mahatab of Burdwan. If you prefer a lighter, less sweet option, Sita Bhog is the way to go.

Sandesh

Under the umbrella term ‘Sandesh,’ you’ll discover a variety of flavors, from Nolen Gurer Sandesh to mango and butterscotch Sandesh. A dry sweet, this delicate treat is a must-try and stays fresh for several days, making it a great travel companion outside West Bengal.

In addition to these, don’t miss out on ‘kheer kodom,’ ‘cham cham,’ ‘mihidana,’ and more to fully immerse yourself in the rich food culture of this state, coupled with a love for all things sweet.

