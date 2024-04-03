High healthy fat foods you should eat

When it comes to staying fit and losing weight, many of us avoid fat, but a true health enthusiast knows how crucial fat is as a macronutrient in our diet and its impact on overall well-being. There are two types: saturated fat and unsaturated fat. When prioritizing your health, it’s best to steer clear of saturated fat, abundant in highly processed and fried foods, as well as other junk foods. Conversely, unsaturated fat is considered “good” fat, aiding in weight maintenance and reducing the risk of various diseases. Here, we highlight some foods you should incorporate into your diet to obtain a healthy fat intake.

Avocados

For a rich source of healthy fats in your diet, include avocados. A whole avocado contains nearly 22 grams of fat, making it a substantial source of this macronutrient compared to other high-fat foods. Additionally, rich in potassium and protein, avocados benefit not only weight loss but also heart health and overall well-being.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, making them excellent additions to your diet. Omega-3 plays a pivotal role in well-being by lowering triglyceride levels and reducing the risk of arterial plaque formation, which can impede blood flow and lead to heart attack and stroke.

Dark Chocolate

If you’re craving dessert but wary of high sugar content, consider dark chocolate. Though slightly bitter, dark chocolate is a satisfying way to indulge your sweet tooth while benefiting from its high good fat content. In addition to being a good fat source, dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants and iron.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds, a popular superfood, contain almost 31.2 grams of fat per 100 grams and are a plentiful source of omega-3 fatty acids. Thus, if you’re seeking a plant-based omega-3 source, incorporate chia seeds into your diet.

Eggs

No list of nutrient powerhouses would be complete without mentioning eggs. Eggs are essential for obtaining healthy fats, with the yolk being the main source. Additionally, eggs are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. However, moderation is key.

In addition to these foods, cheese, nuts, olive oil, and flaxseeds are among the many other sources of healthy fat.