Spring season has already started. It is the season for young and tender treats right from the garden. Snack on spring foods and get ready for crisp salads every day. Here is a delicious ‘warm mushroom salad with soy sand Valencia oranges’ for you to enjoy the spring waves.
Warm mushroom salad with soy sand Valencia oranges
Ingredients
Shitake: 20gms
Shimeji: 10gms
Enoki: 10gms
Button mushroom: 20gms
Soy sauce: 1 tsp
Ginger: 10gms
Star anise: 1 or 2
Rosemary: 1 sprig
Orange segments: 4 no
Cherry tomato: a few
Flat parsley: 10gms
Leeks: 10gms
Shallots: 10gms
Garlic slices: 1/4 tsp
Balsamic vinegar: 1tsp
Sugar: 10gms
Olive oil: 1 tsp
Method
Soak the shitake in a solution which has soy sauce, ginger, star anise and rosemary overnight. Post that boil the mixture on a slow flame till shitake absorbs all the moisture and become very soft, strain and discard the aromates. Slice leeks, shallots and garlic. Take a pan and cook shallots and garlic in moderate heat. Add sliced mushroom and shitake and stir fry. Drizzle balsamic and sugar. Add enoki mushroom. Serve warm with orange segments, sliced cherry tomato and flat parsley sprigs.
(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)