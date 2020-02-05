Spring season has already started. It is the season for young and tender treats right from the garden. Snack on spring foods and get ready for crisp salads every day. Here is a delicious ‘warm mushroom salad with soy sand Valencia oranges’ for you to enjoy the spring waves.

Warm mushroom salad with soy sand Valencia oranges

Ingredients

Shitake: 20gms

Shimeji: 10gms

Enoki: 10gms

Button mushroom: 20gms

Soy sauce: 1 tsp

Ginger: 10gms

Star anise: 1 or 2

Rosemary: 1 sprig

Orange segments: 4 no

Cherry tomato: a few

Flat parsley: 10gms

Leeks: 10gms

Shallots: 10gms

Garlic slices: 1/4 tsp

Balsamic vinegar: 1tsp

Sugar: 10gms

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Method

Soak the shitake in a solution which has soy sauce, ginger, star anise and rosemary overnight. Post that boil the mixture on a slow flame till shitake absorbs all the moisture and become very soft, strain and discard the aromates. Slice leeks, shallots and garlic. Take a pan and cook shallots and garlic in moderate heat. Add sliced mushroom and shitake and stir fry. Drizzle balsamic and sugar. Add enoki mushroom. Serve warm with orange segments, sliced cherry tomato and flat parsley sprigs.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Nishant Chaubey)