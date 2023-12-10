Diabetic-friendly drinks for winter

When you have diabetes, the food you consume plays a crucial role in determining your sugar levels. While you may pay close attention to your carb and protein intake, the significance of your beverage choices is sometimes overlooked. Making healthy breakfast choices is commendable, but sipping on a store-bought fruit juice can unconsciously jeopardize your efforts to control sugar fluctuations. Hence, monitoring your drink choices is equally essential. Below, we’ve compiled a list of diabetic-friendly drinks that you can enjoy without worry.

Tea

Although masala chai with spice and full milk may be tempting, it is laden with carbs and sugar, causing a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. Opt for green, herbal, or black tea without adding sugar or honey. Herbal tea can promote relaxation before bedtime, while studies suggest that green tea, containing catechin, can help regulate blood sugar levels by reducing insulin resistance. For a refreshing twist, consider iced green tea.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a suitable option for individuals with diabetes. With low carbs and minimal sugar, coconut water helps control sugar levels due to its high potassium, magnesium, and Vitamin C content. However, it’s advisable to consult your medical advisor regarding the frequency and quantity of coconut water consumption for diabetic patients.

Buttermilk

As a probiotic drink, buttermilk is a valuable addition to a diabetic diet. With a low GI level of 35, buttermilk aids in controlling blood sugar levels. Additionally, a healthier gut biome contributes to a stronger immune system.

Methi Water

Overnight-soaked methi water can be highly beneficial for diabetic individuals. Methi water helps reduce insulin resistance, regulate sugar levels, aid in digestion, and eliminate toxins from the body.

Sattu Beverage

Sattu or chickpea flour is an excellent addition to diabetic-friendly diets due to its low Glycemic Index. The high fiber content in sattu supports smooth digestion, thereby helping regulate both cholesterol and sugar levels.

Sabza Water

Widely used in Indian households and a viable substitute for chia seeds, sabza seeds are also diabetic-friendly. You can regulate sugar levels by adding them to cucumber and lime water or plain coconut water.

These diabetic-friendly drinks serve as excellent substitutes for sugary sodas, energy drinks, and store-bought fruit juices, which can be detrimental for diabetic patients. However, it is advisable to consult your medical representative to determine the most suitable diabetic-friendly diet for you.