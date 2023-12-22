Christmas mocktail recipes for a vogue christmas party

Christmas is about cherishing the jolly good times with friends and family, marveling at the lavish spread, enjoying an exotic rich plum cake, and capturing the city’s Christmas essence. Add pretty cocktails and mocktails to the mix to help you get right into the Christmas spirit. If you have friends looking for a non-alcoholic option, we are here with a curated list of spirited, colorful, super delicious mocktail drinks so that nobody feels left out.

Passion Fruit Martini

Ingredients:

– 1 whole passion fruit

– 60 ml apple juice

– 20 ml passion fruit syrup

– 25 ml lemon juice

– 1 tablespoon vanilla syrup

Scoop out pulp from the fruit and add everything to a shaker along with ice cubes. Shake everything well, then strain the mixture into a martini glass. Your perfect Christmas mocktail is ready!

Advertisement

Apple Cranberry Mocktail

Ingredients:

– 50 ml apple juice

– 50 ml cranberry juice

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 25 ml sprite

Combine everything inside a shaker and mix well. Add the concoction to a cocktail glass and serve it with a rosemary sprig on top. Amp up your mocktail by adding three cranberries on a stick and placing it in your mocktail with the rosemary.

Virgin Mojito

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

– 2 tablespoons sugar syrup

– 10-15 mint leaves

– Sparkling water or soda or Sprite

– Lime wedges

Take mint leaves in a glass and crush them using a pestle. Now add in the syrup, lemon juice, and soda water, and mix everything nicely. Finish it and serve it by adding ice and lemon wedges.

Apple Ginger Spritzer

Ingredients:

– 1.5 cups fresh non-alcoholic apple cider

– ½ cup non-alcoholic ginger beer

– Chopped apple

– Ice cubes

– 1 cup soda or sparkling water

Add everything to a bowl or a shaker and shake well. Scoop it out as needed and add them to cocktail glasses. You can even add a few mint leaves for garnishing.

Apple Cider Sangria

Ingredients:

– 1 cup pomegranate

– 1/2 cup sliced apple

– 1 cup sliced oranges

– Lime wedges

– 800 ml non-alcoholic apple cider

– 800 ml sparkling water

Squeeze in a bit of lemon, then add the fruits, apple cider, and sparkling water. Mix everything well after adding ice, and refrigerate it for some time before serving it to your friends.

These mocktail drinks are super easy to make and can be a perfect Christmas sip, whether for a party or celebrating at home with a few close ones.

Also Read: Working on Christmas? How do you remain productive?