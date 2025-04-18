Aam Panna craze: Why everyone’s sipping this summer elixir!

As the scorching summer sun blazes down, finding ways to stay refreshed and hydrated becomes a top priority. While many reach for sugary sodas or artificial juices, there’s one timeless Indian drink that offers not only relief from the heat but also numerous health benefits: Aam Panna.

This refreshing and tangy drink, made from raw mangoes, has been cherished in Indian households for generations. But did you know that you can now enjoy the convenience and health benefits of Aam Panna with a ready-to-use option like Patanjali Aam Panna?

Advertisement

How did Aam Panna originate?

Aam Panna is a traditional Indian drink made from raw mangoes, sugar, and a blend of spices such as cumin, black salt, and mint. Known for its tart and tangy flavor, this drink is popular not just in India but also in neighboring countries, especially during the summer months when mangoes are in abundance.

Advertisement

Patanjali Mango Panna is made from green mangoes. Mango Panna or Aam Panna is known to have numerous digestive properties. #PatanjaliProducts #MangoPanna #Patanjali pic.twitter.com/gRVtkPvy1b — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) April 17, 2025

The drink is believed to have originated as a way to cool down the body and prevent heat strokes, a common concern in the hot summer months. The combination of raw mangoes, which are high in pectin, and the spices used in making Aam Panna helps in replenishing lost salts and minerals, making it the perfect hydration solution.

Health Benefits

Raw mangoes, the key ingredient in Aam Panna, are packed with vitamins and minerals. They are rich in Vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, protects against heat stroke, and improves digestion. Additionally, the drink is an excellent source of antioxidants, which help in detoxifying the body. The presence of spices like cumin and black salt aids in digestion and prevents dehydration.

How to make this drink at home

Making this at home is easy and requires just a few ingredients. Here’s a simple recipe you can try:

Ingredients:

– 2 medium-sized raw mangoes

– 1 ½ cups of water

– ½ cup of sugar (adjust according to taste)

– And ½ tsp cumin powder

– ½ tsp black salt

– ½ tsp black pepper

– 1-2 tbsp fresh mint leaves (optional)

– Ice cubes

Method:

1. Wash the raw mangoes thoroughly and cook them in boiling water until they soften (around 10-15 minutes).

2. Peel the mangoes, and extract the pulp. Discard the seeds.

3. In a blender, add the mango pulp, sugar, cumin powder, black salt, black pepper, and mint leaves (if using). Blend to form a smooth paste.

4. Add water and mix well. You can adjust the consistency by adding more water if necessary.

5. Serve chilled with ice cubes for an extra refreshing taste.

While making this drink from scratch is delightful, not everyone has the time or ingredients readily available. That’s where Patanjali Aam Panna comes in.

Patanjali Aam Panna is an excellent ready-to-use alternative that offers the same great taste and health benefits as the homemade version, without the hassle. Made with high-quality ingredients, Patanjali Aam Panna is packed with the goodness of raw mangoes and spices. Whether you’re on the go or simply want a quick, refreshing drink at home, Patanjali Aam Panna is the perfect choice.