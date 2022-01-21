Five problems one solution: Mustard oil

There are some ingredients that can never be replaced in the Indian kitchen. Not only are they essential in creating various regional delicacies, their uses are manifold and extend beyond the confines of the kitchen. One such example is mustard oil. While it does take some “getting used to” to familiarise yourself with the pungency, get past it and you will soon learn to appreciate its unique flavour. It is addictive.

In Eastern and North Eastern India, it is hard to imagine life without a bottle of mustard oil at home. It is believed to have miraculous properties, and therefore is used as a remedy to treat cold, boost immunity, encourage hair growth, provide nourishment to skin (especially in case of babies who are massaged with mustard oil during winters and made to sunbathe for a dose of Vitamin D and also to strengthen the vh bones), oral health, so on and so forth.

Mustard oil (sarson ka tel) is extracted from mustard seeds (black, brown and white), and is reddish brown or amber in colour. It has been commonly used in North and East India since ancient times, and comes with a bevy of health benefits.Cooking oils form an integral part of Indian lifestyle.

However, one is confronted with an array of well marketed edible oils asserting host of health claims. In Indian cooking conditions, which mostly involve deep frying, our age-old oils like ghee, coconut oil and mustard oil score better than refined and other oils in overall health benefits.

Here are some of the benefits of mustard oil.

It works as an immunity Booster

​The pungent property of mustard oil makes it useful in clearing congestion and blocked sinuses. Home remedies like heated mustard oil with garlic cloves can provide relief from cough and cold when rubbed on soles of the feet and chest.

Strengthens red blood cells

Mustard oil is a major source of all the fats required by our body to perform diverse biological functions as components of plasma, cell lipids and cell membrane.

The oil helps in reducing cholesterol and improves the membrane structure of the red blood cell.

Has cardioprotective effects

Studies have shown that consumption of mustard oil has shown a reduction in arrhythmias, heart failure and angina. Mustard oil is considered a healthy choice for people with cardiovascular disorders.

It also helps by lowering triglycerides, blood pressure and inflammation.

Helps in reducing cough and cold

Since ancient times, mustard oil has been used to soothe a cough, cold and other respiratory allergies and illnesses.

Inhaling steam with mustard oil has shown to clear respiratory congestion. Also, a concoction made by heating mustard oil, a few cloves of garlic and ajwain when massaged on the feet and chest provides relief from cough and cold.

Mustard oil has also shown positive effects on people suffering from sinusitis.

Provides relief from joint pain and arthritis

Massaging regularly with mustard oil helps in relieving aching muscles and joints. The omega 3 present in mustard oil helps in easing stiffness and pain caused due to arthritis.