How to fight the tough winter pimples?

Acne is a year-long problem. But some may experience worse acne breakouts during the winter. One reason for this may be sebum, which is a kind of oil that is secreted by the skin. Sebum is secreted more as a result of dry skin in winter. Too much sebum production can make the cells in your skin stick together. This, in turn, can lead to clogged pores and acne breakouts during winter.

Exposure to cold, dry air can also promote inflammation, one of the main factors for acne formation.

How to prevent and treat winter acne:

Apart from shifting to a warmer place, there are many things you can do to deal with winter skin woes. Here are some expert tips on how to prevent and treat cold-weather acne:

Use Oil-free moisturizers

Applying oil-free moisturizer right after you get out of the shower can help lock in moisture and protect your skin from the stresses of dry winter weather.

Cover your face when outdoors

As mentioned above, cold air can draw moisture out of your skin and also promote inflammation. Therefore, skin experts recommend covering your face with a scarf or some other form of protection when you’re outdoors.

Avoid exfoliating scrubs

Using exfoliators can exacerbate the drying effects of winter. So, avoid all exfoliating scrubs as well as alcohol-based toners. Use a mild skin cleanser and avoid using bar soap on your face. And stop over-washing your face, it can only make the condition worse.

Don’t take the stress

Worrying about the breakouts won’t help. Stress can trigger a breakout or worsen it. Spare some time for activities, like exercise, yoga, and meditation to ease your anxiety and avoid stress pimples.

Keep your skin well hydrated

Drinking enough water is not enough to keep the skin well hydrated in winter. Invest in a central humidifier or bedroom cool mist humidifier as well. Cut down on dehydrating agents like caffeine and alcohol during the cold season.

Stop touching your face

Count the things your hands come into contact with daily doorknobs, cell phones, animals, keyboards, and so on. This means there is a high possibility of transferring bacteria from your hands to your face and then the breakouts happen. Plus, if you’re using hand creams (which most of us do during the winter), there’s a recipe for acne.

Don’t pop or squeeze your pimples

Popping a pimple could allow the bacteria and pus from the infected pore to spread to the surrounding pores. This can spread the infection to other areas. Popping or squeezing can also push the infection deeper inside the body, making things worse. It can delay the natural healing process, plus you’ll end up with a mark.