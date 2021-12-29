Should feminine hygiene products be free?

Yes, feminine hygiene products should be free. Periods are biological, it’s not something we can control and we have no choice in the matter. Why do we have to pay all this money for something we didn’t ask for? People can get free condoms from anywhere but something that is supposed to help women feel better is more expensive than it should be which is upright disgusting and annoying. Why they can’t get free sanitary pads too.
If women didn’t have periods, mankind would vanish. So, it would be worth asking too much to reduce the cost of feminine products or make them free.
Whereas, according to new research half of women have experienced “period poverty,” A survey of 2,000 women (aged 18–55) found that 49 percent have faced a lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities and/or waste management. And results revealed that four in five think period poverty is a real problem.