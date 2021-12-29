Follow Us:
  1. Home / Lifestyle / Should feminine hygiene products be free?

Should feminine hygiene products be free?

 If women didn’t have periods, mankind would vanish. So, it would be worth asking too much to reduce the cost of feminine products or make them free. 

SNS | New Delhi | December 29, 2021 12:53 am

Buying Sanitary Pads, Organic Pads

Buying Sanitary Pads(source: stock)

Yes, feminine hygiene products should be free. Periods are biological, it’s not something we can control and we have no choice in the matter. Why do we have to pay all this money for something we didn’t ask for? People can get free condoms from anywhere but something that is supposed to help women feel better is more expensive than it should be which is upright disgusting and annoying. Why they can’t get free sanitary pads too.

If women didn’t have periods, mankind would vanish. So, it would be worth asking too much to reduce the cost of feminine products or make them free.

Whereas, according to new research half of women have experienced “period poverty,” A survey of 2,000 women (aged 18–55) found that 49 percent have faced a lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities and/or waste management. And results revealed that four in five think period poverty is a real problem.

Sixty percent of respondents admitted to budgeting to afford sanitary items and 79 percent have made sacrifices or gone with less to afford their necessities. To combat that, 72 percent of respondents think the government should mandate free menstrual products for everyone.

In India women in the rural world suffer the most due to the high price of sanitary pads.  according to 50 percent of the rural women, if the government constantly tries (and sometimes succeeds) at placing tough restrictions on reproductive rights, if they are regulating our lady parts, they might as well pay for costs relating to those parts.

Why are Feminine Products More Expensive?

The answer is because of the Pink Tax. Pink Tax is defined as expanding a product’s value based on gender, typically this price rise is specific towards products marketed for women. Although the pink tax is not an official tax, it can be found while buying products such as razors, body wash, shaving cream, shampoo, and conditioner.

On the bright side, one country that seems to have understood this grievance is Scotland, becoming the first country to make period products free and accessible to the public; following in their footsteps is the United Kingdom, which has wiped out all the taxation of menstrual products. Other countries have failed to speak out on this phenomenon and are letting this unfair treatment go on as these companies are profiting from it. Adding tampons and pads to public bathrooms should be mandated just as toilet paper is, doing so makes it easier for those who can’t afford to buy pads or tampons every month.

So the bottom line is the majority of women already face a battle concerning unequal pay, making 79 cents for every dollar a man makes. Even with that, they still must deal with the up-pricing of everyday items. Some necessities cost upwards of 42% more for women which means that statistically, women are paying 1,300 dollars more per year than men on the same products. This is yet another example of blatant gender inequities in society, even in the so-called developed nations. Abolishing the pink tax would mean that the prices of items in a store would be equal for everyone and would bring down the unnecessary financial struggle in women’s day-to-day life.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

No prescription required for elderly population with comorbidities for precaution dose
5 super foods to beat ageing and increase lifespan
Health Ministry submits report on Covid-19 to Election Commission