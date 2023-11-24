Urvashi Rautela Rocks Rs 70,000 Ensemble and Dazzles in Amana Jewells

Urvashi Rautela has once again captivated fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with her recent public appearance, donning a dazzling outfit and accessories valued at an impressive Rs 70,000. Renowned for her fearless fashion choices, Urvashi Rautela rocks the occasion in a sleeveless latex faux leather dress priced at Rs 8,500, showcasing her signature style.

The spotlight, however, was firmly on the exquisite jewelry ensemble from Amana Jewells. The Maxima shoulder duster earrings, Pangolin Ring, Maxima Ring, and Scallop Wrist Stack 4, accompanied by a wristwrap, added a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing Urvashi’s outfit and highlighting her exceptional sense of style.

Urvashi further elevated her look with stylish eyewear from Amana Jewells featuring a feather-shaped frame and beats attachment, commanding a price of Rs 35,000. This not only introduced a glamorous touch but also underscored her affinity for avant-garde fashion.

Completing her ensemble, Urvashi carried the adorable Infinity Nano Bag in Medallion Gold, a Rs 6,000 accessory with a mini heart-shaped design that seamlessly matched her playful outfit.

Beyond her fashion statement, Urvashi shared thrilling updates with her devoted fanbase. Presently engrossed in the shooting of a high-budget Bollywood film in the scenic locale of Ooty, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with two superstars and a renowned director.

Urvashi’s innate ability to effortlessly rock bold fashion choices, coupled with her flawless makeup and meticulous attention to accessories, solidifies her status as a standout in the fashion world. As anticipation builds for her next appearance, it is evident that Urvashi Rautela is not merely a talented actress but a true fashion icon, consistently rocks trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywood’s reigning style maven!