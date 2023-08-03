Rishi Sunak’s personal style has been dubbed “20 years out of date” by menswear blogger Derek Guy of California.

Meanwhile, in 2023 Sunka’s wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, was named the country’s best-dressed person.

Guy tweeted: “Baffling to me how the wealthiest UK prime minister in history could live mere steps away from Savile Row, the single biggest concentration of talented bespoke tailors, and wind up paying $2k for an MTM suit with sleeves and pants 2-4″ too short.”

“When you look at the King of Spain (6’6″), he wears garments with comparable proportions,” the speaker continues. The coat is worn halfway between the collar and the floor, the sleeves terminate where they should, and the trousers reach the shoe. His attire is scaled to fit him in this way, hiding his height from view.

If you are surprised Sunak is 5’7″, and that becomes apparent when one sees him next to someone taller like Joe Biden. His images broadcast across the globe show him lean and often one gets the impression that Sunak is tall mostly because of the body-fitting clothes he wears.

Many also say that Sunak’s dressing sense seems inadvertently imitative of former US president Barack Obama, who though was six feet and two inches.