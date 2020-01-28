Grammy Awards 2020 ended on a good note. But the social media isn’t done with as yet as several quarters are busy discussing the similarities between Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy’s outfit and the dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammy red carpet in 2000.

Netizens never miss an opportunity to troll celebrities over similar outfits. And the recent case says it all. Many dissected Priyanka’s dress on Monday morning, comparing it to actress-singer Jennifer Lopez’s outfit.

Taking note, the similarity between Priyanka and Jennifer’s dress is the plunging neckline.

Priyanka, for the Grammys 2020, opted for a bold ivory kimono dress by Ralph & Russo for the occasion.

Jennifer’s Grammy’s dress, on the other hand, had been declared iconic when she wore it twenty years before. It was a green Versace outfit with tropical prints and as mentioned earlier, a deep neckline.

The internet has already noticed this bit and isn’t quite pleased about the fact as comments flooded the social media.

“Attempting to be JLo and failing miserably,” a user said on Instagram and several others added that they “somehow did not like it”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “@priyankachopra how pathetic and predictable. Bollywood copies the West again with your choice of gown for the big night imitating that of JLo’s (sic).”

Some fans were critical of Priyanka’s dress to begin with. For example, this comment: “When you have to wear curtains at last minute”. Or this, “Please don’t wear anything in the name of fashion.”