US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden India trip. Trump is also accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with a large delegation.

For their first look, as they arrived at the airport, both Melania and Ivanka were looking absolutely chic.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Melania Trump, the first lady of United States of America, who accompanied her husband for his maiden visit to the country.

Melania Trump wore a pristine white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre. The ensemble featured saddle shoulders.

Melania paired it with a bronze-green coloured satin ribbon belt, which added a stunning pop of colour to the chic ensemble.

The sash is made of green silk and gold metallic thread.

According to the designer, the sash was cut and placed in an early century Indian textile document, which he found in Paris through his very good friends, who are collectors.

She wore white pointed toe stilettos with the ensemble to complete the look.

The ensemble was a perfect choice by the First Lady, considering it is a hot day today in Ahmedabad, with the temperature recorded at 28-degree celcius. She opted to leave her locks open with the attire and styled them in middle parting.

We give a thumbs up to her look. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.