Lakme Fashion Week has begun the search for the next GenNext and emerging batch of designers though a virtual mode for the upcoming edition of the fashion event.

GenNext gives the chosen designers the opportunity to be mentored and groomed by leading authorities in the Indian fashion industry for their launch show at Lakme Fashion Week.

The registration form and presentation template is available on the Lakme Fashion Week website lakmefashionweek. Given physical limitations of sending garments across for shortlisting, this season the applicant will also need to share a video of the ensembles submitted in the presentation. Last date for submission of the presentation as well as video is July 10.

The final selection will be made through virtual format by a jury based on the designer’s quality, innovation, marketability, originality and ability to legitimately take their business to the next level. The winners of GenNext will be taken through a series of virtual masterclasses by experts from the industry

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said, “Discovering new talent is one of the key pillars of Lakme Fashion Week. This season, given the circumstances, we will run the process of identifying the next gen designers, digitally.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance said, “We are excited to begin the process for the upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week. In the current challenging environment it is most important to support young designer talent and these programs are the impetus the industry needs. We thank INIFD for their unwavering partnership and look forward to continue to support the brightest young talent in the country.”

To qualify and get shortlisted as GenNext, the applicant’s label/company should be under three years in the business, demonstrate work experience in any creative capacity in the fashion industry and must present credentials and designs under ready to wear menswear or womenswear categories or both.