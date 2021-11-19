Khadi in bridal wear fashion show says its all

No longer “Khadi” is drab fabric, dull and meant for only politicians’ wardrobes. The Khadi Gramodyog Board organized a fashion show as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in order to highlight the 75th Independence day of India showcasing Khadi in traditional and contemporary festive wear.

Resplendent Khadi silk made lehengas to western clothes to casual wear, the models displayed new facts on the fabric on Thursday night.

Renowned Indian designers including Ritu Beri, Farah Ansari, Rina Dhaka, Asma Husain, Aditi Rastogi, and Himmat Singh showcased their designs.

The director of the show was Gaurav Gaur who made it with clothes like lehengas, Kurtis, kurta pajamas, and partywear.

Lucknow’s chikankari and silk artisans also called them participants of the event.

The highlight of the show was a wedding collection in Khadi.

“The show was based on the concept ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for fashion’ and the fabric for all costumes were provided by Khadi Gramodyog Board,” said a spokesman.

(With inputs from IANS)