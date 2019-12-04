South Indian beauty Keerthy Suresh recently won the Best Actress National Film Award for essaying Savitri in the biopic Mahanati and is leaving no stone unturned to give her best for her upcoming films. The stunner keeps on giving a treat to her fans with her updates. She has been winning hearts of the audience not just with her strong on-screen presence but with her fashion sense as well.

Recently, the diva opted for ace Masaba Gupta’s outfit and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actress attended an award show, in which she made several heads turn. The young beauty chose white and gold ivory lehenga for the event. The off-shoulder top caught everyone’s attention. She completed her look with one-sided soft wavy open hair, dark lips and a lot of mascara.

When it comes to flaunting the right Indian wear, Keerthy Suresh tops the game. Be it wearing the sari at the red carpet or going all-glam in traditional outfit, Keerthy Suresh can pull off any traditional look with elegance.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming film, Rang De. Mahanati actress also has a Telugu film titled Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, the shooting of the film went on floors a couple of months ago.

She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Boney Kapoor’s production film, Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badaai Ho fame, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the male lead.