US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden India trip. Trump is also accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with a large delegation.

Ivanka Trump landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

For her first appearance in Ahmedabad, Ivanka wore a white midi-dress with red floral prints. Her outfit featured a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves. She completed her outfit with red stilettos.

The lady has already managed to set a new trend in India with her look. She has given a perfect mould to her look as she arrived here, in Spring season.

Trump and Melania along with Ivanka and Jared Kushner were welcomed at the Ahmedabad airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as dancers performed to greet the US President.

From the airport, the Trumps reached the Motera cricket stadium, wherein a cultural programme, Namaste Trump has been organised in honour of them.