Party season is still on. Isha Ambani’s recent pictures are proof of it. The 28-year-old fashionista gives major fashion goals every time she steps out for an event. She slays ethnic attires and classic gowns with equal sass. Giving a major sartorial inspiration, Isha Ambani has shown her new avatar.

On the 57th birthday of the acclaimed French designer, Christian Louboutin, Natasha Poonawalla shared various pictures from the past years. She shared the unseen pics with the caption, “Happy Happy Birthday to my dearest, funniest, super talented Christian! @louboutinworld Too many special memories in so many places over so many years! To dancing through another year of creating more unforgettable memories in many more places with uncontrollable laughter and longggg heartfelt conversations (sic).”

In one of the pictures, Natasha Poonawalla can be seen posing with Louboutin and Isha Ambani. It would be an understatement to say that Isha looked stunning in her attire and stole the spotlight.

For the event, Isha wore a bodysuit over which she donned a sheer star cutout embellished long dress. She looked stunning in her ensemble. To complete the look, Isha carried a black clutch bag and wore statement earrings.

She also tied her hair in a center-parted ponytail and for glam, Isha went the subtle way with simple kohl clad eyes. In the same picture, Louboutin can be seen wearing a blue tuxedo with a matching royal blue satin bow-tie.