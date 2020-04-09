As the days get warmer, we all look for chikankari collection that comes in sheer fabric, pastel shades and intricate designs. They are quite irresistible. For those of you who tend to stay a bit more covered with elegance, this is the perfect layering silhouette for you during this hot and humid season. Reach for chikankari clothing and you will be able to rely on them for the perfect summer style with comfort. It is an all-time favourite which you cannot ignore. There are so many colours from pastels to vibrant and white to black doing the rounds. All the hues feel as good as they look.

In order to make your summer formal wardrobe feel complete, you need a strong arsenal of chikan fashion garments. So think of elegant chikan sarees, suits and lehangas which you can flaunt in summer festive or wedding season. The beginning of summer season calls for a fresh take on this wardrobe staple which exhibits one of the most beautiful and traditional embroidery styles from Lucknow. It is a shadow work type embroidery which looks quite delicate and is carried on all kinds of delicate pure fabrics like georgette, chiffon, cotton etc. The best embroidery on breathable fabrics of chikankari garments compel us to flip our summer wardrobe and look for the comfiest trend in formal apparels.

Nowadays, there is a hot trend of chikankari traditional wears having exquisite work of embroidery. Chikankari embroidery is embellished with gota patti. Mukaish, kamdhani, zardozi, parsi gara, pearl beads and a lot more. India is known for the gorgeous array of formal women chikankari dresses which reflect a traditional aura along with glamour, elegance and eye-catching look. With Lucknowi chikan lehangas, sarees, anarkalis and formal suits, it is easy to get spoilt for choice for any special occasion. Whether you have a wedding in the family or you want to get ready for an evening party, there is a chikankari attire for every occasion. The reason why many designers are opting for this embroidery style is because they utilize the craftsmanship and centuries old traditions to make individual pieces that are unique in their panache and appeal.

Choosing a chikankari formal attire can be a hard task. You have to consider few things before making the right choice. The three most important of them are the base of the fabric, the colour of the fabric and the amount and type of chikankai work. All these things ensure that you stand out amongst the crowd. Choosing the right fabric according to your body frame and season makes all the difference. This summer different styles of chikankari formal dresses are becoming hugely popular. Many of them fall under big designer labels. Here are few formal dress styles embellished with this art work which can make for great picks not only for the weddings but also for festive occasion:

Chikankari lehangas: It is a long and full length flowing dress usually made of fabrics like georgette, and chiffon. These lehangas can be worn on any occasion like formal, festive, evening functions and weddings too. Lehangas designed in chikankari work look very opulent. They are made of pure quality fabrics with fascinating surface ornamentation of thread and jaali work. This work is enhanced with mukaish or bead work.

Beautiful hues from pastels to bright colours would be perfect for any cheery occasion. Lehangas are the most popular traditional outfit in Indian culture and now they are the dresses inspired by the designers who have come up with their own concept in order to bring new trend in Indian ethic attire by implementing this type of delicate embroidery. It is now in vogue and makes you look exorbitant.

Chikankari saree: These sarees look very trendy for evening gala parties and other formal events too. You deserve to wear this unique piece of intricate embroidery for a wow factor. Get a beautiful Chikankari saree and team it up with a fancy blouse to rock the coming summer season. Although always in demand, these sarees are trending this wedding season too. It is no longer about Moms wearing a chikankari pure georgette saree, surprisingly they are top of the list for brides-to-be when they are shopping for their wedding trousseau.

However, it does not mean these sarees serve the purpose of formal occasions only. There are many top women business leaders in India who choose this style when it comes to dressing up for office. Yes, there are chikan sarees which you can wear to the office too. They are simple yet formal but not flashy. Do look for a lighter colour as it looks more professional and will help you look elegant and classy. Loud colours are best kept for night functions.

Chikankari Anarkali: This style of suits have a certain class and aura of luxury. They are known for their gorgeous rich fabric embellished with elaborate and extensive chikankari work which gives this Indian formal dress a more lavish look. Chikankari anarkali suits are appropriate for office wear too.

They generally exhibit a lighter embroidery and subtle colours. The embroidery patterns are generally more muted so that they are more appropriate to wear during the day. The colours too are not so bright for the office-wear collection. It comes in endless variety of designs and patterns. Perfect for summers, worth to invest in sophisticated pieces for parties as well.

If you are going to shop this embroidery-style, here are few tips that will help you make a great choice – choose the fabrics that are of top notch quality. Check for the authentic chikankari stuff containing the fine hand embroidery work. Insist on buying pure georgette, chiffon or cotton fabric base. Flip the fabric over to see how neat the finishing of embroidery is and how small and intricate the stitches are. Chikan embroidery is done by hand and handwork would not be perfectly symmetrical. If it is done by machine, it would be exceptionally neat and uniform. Needless to say, do not go for machine work. Invest in the best quality of handwork.

Be prepared to be the centre of attraction with choicest picks of this chikankari collection.