The best clothing to use during the summer season are made of breathable natural fibres like cotton and linen. The goal is to allow the clothes to breathe and air to flow. Clothes made of thick or mixed fabric (cotton + synthetic) keep air trapped which leads to an uncomfortable hot, restless and sweaty body.

Come summer, temperature outside is rising. Breathable and airy clothes will do little to help you get comfort by combatting overheating of the body. During the scorching heat of the summer season, some dress styles designed in cotton or linen can offer you some serious relief. Flaunting a chic look wearing them is a bonus. Let us help you achieve that.

Here are five summer styles in cotton and linen fabric which you can wear every day to feel comfy yet trendy:

Cotton/linen tops: Notch up your summer style with these comfortable and trendy cotton/linen tops. They can add a spin to your casual looks worn with jeans or trousers. These tops feature different necklines like V, boat shape, 0-neck, square etc., off-shoulder, one-shoulder, floral patterns, chic prints, tie and die, designer sleeves and shapes, oversize styles etc.

They are a fashion statement when summer is in full sunshine by offering a wide range of cool and breezy, easy and light blend of style and comfort. They are the summer basics you need for sure.

Cotton/linen shirts: These shirts can add an interesting twist to your casual looks when worn with denim jeans, flirty skirts or appealing shorts. They come in different styles including different neck patterns, buttoned-down front, sheer or ruffled sleeves, stripe or printed patterns and so on.

You can choose from a wide range of cute fitted shirts to trendy oversized ones. So if your summer closet does not have one yet, get few pieces of your taste that will keep you covered with cool.

Midi or maxi dress style: Get your hands on these trendy styles and stay comfortable as well as chic during summer. These dress styles in cotton and linen are breezy and you can glam them up with statement accessories when required.

These dresses can add a style update to your summer wardrobe collection. They will keep you look simple yet elegant.

Simple anarkali style: You can stay cool in these hot moths by picking a simple yet pretty cotton anarkali dress style. It is sure to become your favourite when you step out of your house for office or a casual party, get together or anything.

These anarkali dresses feature various neck lines, colours, prints, patterns, sleeve styles and many a times beautiful thread embroidery detailing. Summers without these anarkali suits are incomplete. So nail the trend picking few patterns and enhance your summer wardrobe.

Cotton/linen kurti: Can you imagine summer without having a good collection of cotton/linen kurtis. The hot and humid season is best to team the delicate pastel hued kurtis with loose and airy palazzos and beat the heat. This dressing style can help you stay cool in these hot months.

These kurtis feature myriad styles like boat shape neck, mock collar, half buttoned-down chest panel, roll-ups sleeves, front pockets, dual tones, straight-cut and A-line etc.

Wearing these breathable and moisture-wicking clothes can be a plus for your summer ease. Besides the comfort, these dress styles can be a significant contributor to exhibit a great summer styling sense in a cool fashion.