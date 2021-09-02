Get your hands on a Bulgari Mangalsutra

Celebrity favourite and renowned Roman jewelry brand Bulgari, today launched its first-ever India inspired and exclusive to India jewelry statement piece – the Bulgari Mangalsutra with their global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Known for its timeless designs, the statement piece is set in 18ct yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds. The coming of age Mangalsutra interprets a traditional and sacred ornament to a contemporary and stylish jewel- deep rooted in culture while representing the cosmopolitan aspirations of a modern bride.

Seeking inspiration from its roman roots along with thorough research, Bulgari has carefully crafted this gorgeous one of a kind yellow gold necklace that is a perfect marriage between Tradition and modernity. “Since we re-entered into India in 2014, we have been even more intrigued by the cultural traditions of India and the inherent role of jewelry. It took us several years to design our interpretation of the Mangalsutra for the modern Indian woman, for whom this piece is often one of the most important pieces of jewelry she wears. While working hard to maintain its traditional appeal, we have worked closely with our team in India and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to ensure that it resonates with the lifestyles of the modern bride today- that she can wear from morning to night, every day and everywhere, pairing it with ease with Indian as well as western wear,” said Mauro Di Roberto, Managing Director – Jewelry Business Unit at Bulgari.

Adding, “Priyanka Chopra, our global Brand Ambassador very much embodies this spirit, she is the epitome of the modern-day global citizen, yet very much in touch with her roots and traditions.”

As the global ambassador for the brand, Chopra Jonas is all set to support the Roman high jewelry house in strengthening the brand’s outreach and message around the world, with a particular focus on the themes of women empowerment, diversity and inclusion and philanthropy. Speaking on her collaboration with Bulgari as well as the new India exclusive piece, Priyanka said, “I have always admired and been fascinated by Bulgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland. From the rare colored gemstones used in Bulgari’s timeless jewelry creations to the scented flowers which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer.”

Most recently, in response to the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 that hit her native country India, the actor, film producer and NYT Best Selling Author, created a fundraiser in collaboration with the non-profit organization Give India to raise money for healthcare structures, medical equipment, and vaccine support. The fundraiser raised $3 million USD, and Bulgari participated with an important contribution to support India and Priyanka’s endeavor.