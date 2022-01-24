Festive fashion Bollywood style

Sara Ali Khan
Our favorite Lohri outfit is Sara’s classic Patiala Shalwar styled with a short Kurta. You can dress up it with a colorful dupatta, juttis, and bangles.
Sonakshi Sinha
The best way to celebrate Lohri is with a traditional Punjabi lungi. By picking one solid color, you can add length to your cape and keep winter chills at bay.
Dia Mirza Rekhi
Dress up in the harvest and Lohri colors yellow and green for the occasion! If you’re a fashion enthusiast who likes to keep it simple and elegant, Dia’s saree is the perfect choice for you.
Alia Bhatt
With jhumkis, mogras, and a Banarsi silk saree, Alia Bhatt makes a great choice for Lohri in the city.
Deepika Padukone
The mustard velvet kaftan keeps you warm on a cold Lohri evening and makes for a regal and rich ensemble that fits the occasion perfectly.
Kangana Ranaut
Ranaut is known for her fashion and film choices. Her outfits are always a hit, because she experiments with her wardrobe so much. The Sabyasachi ensemble hits all the right notes, but you can easily recreate it with a printed suit, trousers, and a dupatta from your own wardrobe.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
A dramatic anarkali is perfect for a Lohri party, as seen on fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. With its cream and ivory colors, Chikankari embroidery keeps the look dramatic without being overbearing.