Festive fashion Bollywood style

Lohri, the first festival of the year, has already begun in 2022 a few weeks into the year. Lohri, which occurs on January 13 this year, marks the end of winter. Starting the year with a festive outfit is the perfect way to host a Lohri party or enjoy a home-style celebration with friends. Here are some celebrity style inspirations:

Sara Ali Khan

Our favorite Lohri outfit is Sara’s classic Patiala Shalwar styled with a short Kurta. You can dress up it with a colorful dupatta, juttis, and bangles.

Sonakshi Sinha

The best way to celebrate Lohri is with a traditional Punjabi lungi. By picking one solid color, you can add length to your cape and keep winter chills at bay.

Dia Mirza Rekhi

Dress up in the harvest and Lohri colors yellow and green for the occasion! If you’re a fashion enthusiast who likes to keep it simple and elegant, Dia’s saree is the perfect choice for you.

Alia Bhatt

With jhumkis, mogras, and a Banarsi silk saree, Alia Bhatt makes a great choice for Lohri in the city.

Deepika Padukone

The mustard velvet kaftan keeps you warm on a cold Lohri evening and makes for a regal and rich ensemble that fits the occasion perfectly.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut is known for her fashion and film choices. Her outfits are always a hit, because she experiments with her wardrobe so much. The Sabyasachi ensemble hits all the right notes, but you can easily recreate it with a printed suit, trousers, and a dupatta from your own wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A dramatic anarkali is perfect for a Lohri party, as seen on fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. With its cream and ivory colors, Chikankari embroidery keeps the look dramatic without being overbearing.