Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who won thousands of hearts at a very young age from her debut film Dil Deke Dekho is still making headlines at the age of 77. Over time, the gorgeous actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.

For a recent event, Asha Parekh proved her fashion sense once again. Asha Parekh donned a stunning white saree by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle to share the actress look.

Her white saree had gorgeous colourful floral embroidery on the border along with sheer details. The Kati Patang actress teamed her saree with a simple white blouse and to accessorise the look, she wore a diamond and emerald choker with matching bracelets and earrings.

To further glam up the look, Asha Parekh tied her hair into a messy bun which she paired with kohl clad smokey eyes and a bold lip.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “From a glamorous sequin popular saree to a timeless thread artwork with light silver Embrodiery art Saree .., #manishmalhotralabel .. Here @ashaparekh_ji Classic , Elegant and Beautiful in Ivory ThreadArt Saree (sic).”

For another recent event, Asha Parekh opted for a gorgeous champagne coloured saree by the same designer. The actress accessorised this look as well with statement diamond jewellery.

The actress looks stunning in her saree looks and is proving that simple yet elegant saree can also make a statement.