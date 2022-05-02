Akshaya Tritiya: Kalyan Jewellers brings 5 ways of investing in gold jewellery

Kalyan Jewellers, the jewellery brand, has announced that it will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya by introducing five unique ways of investing in gold jewellery to patrons in India and the Middle East.

Basis the robust understanding of consumer preferences and distinctive jewellery-buying patterns in regions across India, Kalyan Jewellers has at display an extensive range of popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery), Rang (precious stones jewellery), Glo (dancing diamonds) and many more across its 150+ showrooms globally.

Customers visiting the showrooms can register instant savings and maximize benefits on jewellery purchases by availing the Kalyan Jewellers Special Board Rate.

Additionally, customers are entitled to avail flat 25 per cent off on making charges across all design categories in gold, diamond and precious stone jewellery at display across any Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in India. In addition, 300 lucky winners will stand a chance to win the Special Edition gold coin from Kalyan Jewellers.