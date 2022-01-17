2022 Winter trends to get over the dread of getting dressed

So, winters are here, and we will be going under the layers. And when we talk about layers, we want to stay fashionable yet covered and enjoy the season of winters. Anyone can layer themselves, even the one who doesn’t seem to care about trends and fashion. But it takes a little bit of creativity and knowledge of what is available in the market to be a real fashionista.

Especially when we have an invitation to appear post-pandemic, re-enter public life, how we are appearing in the scene plays a crucial role in our lives. Now, the post-covid eyes are upon us, comparing us to who we were pre-covid, and who we are now. Simultaneously, judging on how we had dealt and came out of the pandemic. Understanding the new intelligent designs and latest products available this season can keep us in line with the latest trends.

People have long used clothing for self-expression, moreover, even today, when everyone wants to look ‘instagrammable’, it has gotten even easier and cheaper with the booming online shopping scenario via multiple deliveries and payment options.

Now that the fashion impulse is universally present. All you have to do is, know how you want to look and check for the existing options just through a scroll from your screen, and place an order with a tap/click. There are numerous options available for every trend that you may like in more or less all the fashion brands and in between all price ranges.

So what are YOU waiting for? Let your creative energies spill outwards, in long knitted sweaters, fluttery woolen scarfs and dark denim, combat boots, and unusual blazers/coats. There is a fashion comeback of the most famous garments like checkered and pleated skirts, puffer jackets, oversized sweaters, and much more with a modern twist and intelligent designs.

Stay ‘extra’ warm in quilted jackets, bags, and even quilted shoes

This fashion trend is asking you to stay ‘extra’ warm this winter more than ever, as these quilted jackets, cute-looking small quilted bags, and shoes in various fluorescent and bright colours are making their way to every woman’s closet one after the other.

Yepi! Oversized Vests are back

You can walk into your dad’s closet and you must find one vest at least, yes, it’s the same in texture and appearance, though the colours in this trend are preferably more on the lighter shades of white, cream, beige or light brown.

Checks are here and we are back to school

Checkered skirts, checkered shirts, and polo-neck T-shirts with check have already made their comeback this winter with almost the same combinations of colours that our grandparents used to wear, that was mostly towards the darker shades. Go and see old photographs of your grandparents. Definitely, with this, you can create a look that can get an Instagram hit.

Deceitful haystack fur tights

No more shivering under those dresses, skirts, and long coats this winter. This intelligent innovation looks like you are wearing your skin only, though it’s a pair of fleece-lined faux fur tights. Isn’t it brilliant? These tights are intelligently designed using faux fur and thermal technology. Stay toasty yet chic this season!

Crochet sweater and tops

You must have seen this trending crochet design cloth usually on table covers and sofa covers, however, this fashion trend is an old one, ask your mother, she must have worn crochet sweaters or tops during her teenage days. Many traditional women even today know how to make crochet clothes just like they know how to knit sweaters. So the artwork is back in trend again with ultra-modern styles and trims.

Patchwork & craftwork

When sustainability meets fashion we get bold and stylish winter fashion trends. There have been a lot of initiatives taken by the Fashion industry towards climate change by choosing and creating eco-friendly products. This trend is here to spread eco-awareness. There are jeans and jackets available with patchwork. You may find such products available mostly with high-end brands.