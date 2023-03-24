Experience a unique Ramadan and Eid celebrations in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting residents and visitors to experience Ramadan with a vibrant and unique calendar of authentic and inspiring activities across the emirate.

The start of Ramadan, that is expected to begin 23 March, will coincide with the term break from schools. Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome and share Ramadan with visitors from around the world, inviting them to discover experiences at their own pace. Attractions, restaurants and retail outlets will remain open throughout the day, though once the sun sets, the spirit of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi comes alive.

From Iftar to Suhoor, festivals and pop-ups at the city’s hotels, restaurants and attractions, there are no shortage of options for spaces to gather and celebrate the holy month with family and friends. With more announcements coming soon, we have selected a shortlist of dining, family and retail experience that will make this year’s Ramadan one to remember.

RETAIL RAMADAN POP-UPS

The First Fendi Majlis in the Region: FENDI takes over Abu Dhabi’s tashas Al Bateen for the holy month to host their very own Ramadan Majlis. Surrounded by the iconic codes of the FENDI Maison, the Majlis welcomes the community to gather family and friends every evening for Suhoor. Starting from 26 March, and for the entire month this especially unique concept will surely be the most glamourous evening in the region. Make it a must to visit this one-off experience which includes a mouth-watering menu curated by tashas exclusively for Fendi.

Charlotte Tilbury Majlis: The First Charlotte Tilbury Majlis in the Region will welcome guests from 6 – 17 April with a specially curated and iconic Charlotte Tilbury Ramadan cafe in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Taking over Society in Mamsha Saadiyat, this luxury F&B concept offers a memorable Ramadan experience with consumer-led exclusive masterclasses hosted by Regional and Global Make-up artists, gaming opportunities as well as product discoveries.

Ethr Take Over by Dyptique: From the chic streets of Paris, to paradise in Abu Dhabi, Dyptique, the pioneering parfumerie Maison, will bring to life a mesmerising, first of its kind cafe takeover at Ethr, a hidden gem in Abu Dhabi located in Mamsha Saadiyat. Offering visitors the chance to discover new and exciting fragrance collection Eau Nabati, and flavours that weave through the exotic and the magical surroundings. Friends of the brand, perfume connoisseurs and beauty enthusiasts will also be able to appreciate the Layali Ramadan Campaign event further thanks to a series of creative workshops that will be taking place over 14 days, to unveil the special Dyptique scent launch of Eau Nabati. The Ethr Take Over by Diptique runs from 5 – 22 April.

RITUALS Wellness Retreat: As a pre Ramadan event, the wellness brand RITUALS COSMETICS will be hosting a rejuvenating wellness getaway from 16 – 19 March at the magnificent Park Hyatt, in Abu Dhabi. This 4-day retreat will allow you to immerse yourself into the World of Rituals and indulge in sound meditation, manifestation workshops and fragrance zoning to get your mind, body and home ready for Ramadan.

The Ramadan Market: In collaboration with the home-grown brand Mirbad, Retail Abudhabi will host the first Ramadan night retail market in the emirate from 24 – 27 March at Manarat Al Saadyat, where over 100 local and global vendors will showcase and host different brand experiences. For the first time, the Mirbad market will be embedding international brands and adding to their programming entertainment. The Ramadan Market will give visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the local culture with a modern twist.

AUTHENTIC ARABIAN HOSPITALITY

The Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental: The Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental presents The Majlis by the Sea, a Ramadan tent uniquely situated by the Arabian Gulf. With glittering views across the Abu Dhabi skyline, this Arabian-inspired contemporary tent offers luxury hospitality, serving world-class Arabic and Michelin-starred cuisine and live Arabic musical entertainment. The Iftar buffet, daily from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm, is priced at AED 325 per person, and Suhoor, from 10.00 pm to 2.00 am priced with a minimum spend of AED 175.

Iftar and a Suhoor Under the Stars at Rosewood Abu Dhabi: Celebrate Iftar and Suhoor against a magnificent backdrop of the city or under the stars at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. For Iftar, Aqua has curated an enchanting gastronomic offering with magical flavours, sure to enchant guests each evening from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Suhoor Under the Stars, from 10.00 pm to 3.00 am, shares a night to remember at Glo with its a la carte Suhoor menu being served al fresco on its beautiful terrace with views over the sparkling waters of Al Maryah Island. With additional Ramadan exclusive stay rates also available, the magical sunset Iftar is AED 275 during the first week of Ramadan and AED 295 per person after that. Suhoor Under the Stars is priced a la carte.

Ramadan at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island: This Ramadan offers plenty at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island with exceptional Suhoor and Iftar experiences offering authentic atmosphere and sumptuous food across its outlets. From the all-day dining venue, Turquoise, to a serene beachfront Suhoor at Mermaid and an Ottoman experience at Orient, families and friends can gather together to break their fast daily from 6.00 pm to 10.30 pm. Guests can avail of the Iftar Buffet at AED 299 per person and the Suhoor Buffet at AED 200 per person, both including Arabic juices, soft beverages, tea or coffee and water.

Ramadan Village at Shangri-La: This Ramadan, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri invites guests to join them in the spirit of togetherness among traditional Arabian hospitality at the Ramadan Village. Dining with panoramic views of the Khor Al Maqta creek, the Shangri-La Ramadan Village serves up a Suhoor to remember with immersive experiences, seasonal-inspired culinary stations, fresh juice bars, speciality coffee carts and authentic entertainment. Price packages start at AED 100 minimum spend per person for standard and lounge seating, AED 500 minimum spend for a Suhoor Majlis for up to 5 people and AED 1,500 minimum spend to reserve the Grand Majlis up to 15 people. Opening on the 22nd of March and ideal for groups and social gatherings, the month-long festivities at the Ramadan Village begins with the exclusive ‘Culinary Master Series’ with Michelin-awarded Chef Greg Malouf presenting a four-course menu for Suhoor during the first week of Ramadan. The four-course menu is priced at AED 275, with guests selecting two starters, one main and one dessert dish from the a la carte, sharing-style menu.

Ramadan at the Oasis Tent and Majlis Suhoor by the Beach At Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi: The Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi offers lots this Ramadan with its Oasis Tent and beachside Majlis. Guests can enjoy an Iftar at The Oasis with an Arabian Nights-themed Iftar under the stars with a generous selection of signature dishes in a one-of-a-kind setting in the lush gardens of the Park Hyatt. For Suhoor, relax under the Saadiyat night and escape the hustle and bustle whilst savouring an Arabic-style gourmet menu paired with refreshments and shisha and refreshments. Iftar at The Oasis, from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm, is priced at AED 320 per person and the Suhoor, from 10.00 pm to midnight, at AED 150 per person.

Ramadan at The Liwa Tent Four Seasons Hotel: As the sun sets over Al Maryah Island, the spirit of Ramadan shines at The Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. Experience the essence of Ramadan at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Liwa Tent, with flavourful five-star Iftar and Suhoor menus that can be taken indoors or in the open air under the night sky. At AED 310 per person, the experience will tantalise your tastebuds and offer additional traditional entertainment with a wide selection of aromatic shisha and captivating live performances.

Ramadan at one of the city’s Michelin Stars: Abu Dhabi is a hotspot for cultural and culinary excellence. With an impressive line-up of Michelin Star recognised restaurants, why not spend the evening dining on a world-renowned Ramadan offering? With leading chefs curating Iftar menus for the holy month, guests can make reservations for a truly traditional touch at Tazal on Al Qana Walk or Layali Al Baraka at Jumeirah Hotel at Etihad Towers. For those looking for a more modern twist on international cuisines, the Galleria Al Maryah Island’s COYA offers up an immersive 360-degree Peruvian experience, whilst Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s homegrown Niri Restaurant serves up Japanese cuisine and spirit and the Punjab Grill at the Venetian Village at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal shares an authentic Indian six-course tasting menu from Chef Sandeep Ail.

LPM Abu Dhabi at the Galleria Al Maryah Island promises a succulent Ramadan transporting guests somewhere else, far away in time and place, and 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island invites guests to celebrate Iftar with a generous 13-dish Michelin-star menu.

Ramadan at the Louvre Abu Dhabi: Whilst the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi remains closed on Mondays, throughout Ramadan, the museum has extended its hours from 10.00 am to midnight on Tuesdays to Sundays, allowing more time to soak up world-class arts and culture. Inside, the galleries close at 6:30 pm on weekdays (Tuesday to Thursday) and 8:30 pm on weekends (Friday to Sunday). After sunset, the Louvre Abu Dhabi offers individual and private group dining options. Aptitude Cafe serves up specialised evenings throughout the week, with an authentic three-course set Iftar menu, at AED 165 per person, of middle eastern and international cuisines from 6.00 pm to 00.30 pm on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Thursdays and Fridays, from 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm, the cafe hosts an a la carte celebration of Mediterranean street food and regional souk cultures with Manoushe Night, and on Tuesdays, from the 28th of March onwards, from 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm, an a la carte, Ramadan-inspired pizzas menu.

Elsewhere at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi will host a traditional Iftar menu with French twists on firm favourites such as lentil soup with truffle foam and gougere and sharing-style mezze plates of roasted cauliflower bavaroise, eggplant confit, pine nut burrata and cucumber salad and Cecina de Leon Snails Provencal. The menu is available all day, daily, for AED 390 per person. Offering privacy, larger groups can book the three-course Iftar menu at the Museum Cafe for AED 245 per person or, for corporate groups, the Art Lounge offers both an Iftar and Suhoor menu, with flexibility on timings based on client requirements. The Iftar menu is priced at AED 245 per person and offers full privatisation, whilst the Suhoor menu is priced at AED 195 per person, with full privatisation at an additional fee.

AWE-INSPIRING ACTIVATIONS

Underwater Iftar by Shangri-La at the National Aquarium: The National Aquarium, in partnership with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, is hosting a one-of-a-kind ‘underwater’ Iftar evening with unparalleled access to the National Aquarium for groups between 30 to 50 guests. Taking place from the 10 -11 April, business partners, family or friends can come together in the spectacular setting and connect over an elevated Iftar offering from the culinary team at Shangri-La, showcasing flavours from across the region, including traditional Arabian-influenced dishes and tempting sweet delights. This exclusive experience requires booking at least 48 hours in advance and is priced at AED 600 per person.

SALT Camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi: UAE homegrown favourite SALT will pitch its ‘tent’ this Ramadan with the Salt Camp pop-up at Louvre Abu Dhabi. From 1 March to 21 April, SALT Camp presents a space for friends and family to meet and enjoy the laidback menu favourites against a backdrop of SALT-inspired activities and activations.

Iftar with the Lions and Giraffes at Al Ain Zoo: From 23 March to 21 April, go wild this Ramadan with an Iftar with the lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo. Both Iftar settings promise an evening to remember, bringing guests and their loved ones next to exciting wildlife in the world’s largest man-made African Safari setting. Iftar with the Lions sees a breath-taking Iftar moment with the king of the jungle, whilst Iftar with the Giraffes sees visitors dining with Miss Zafarana the Giraffe and her family after the sunset, and even an up-close-and-personal feeding experience and photo opportunity.

Ramadan at the Warner Bros Hotel Abu Dhabi: From authentic Arabic dishes to the cosy Ramadan-themed ambience and even meet-and-greets with renowned WB characters, including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin, Ramadan at the WB Abu Dhabi is sure to be a memorable experience for all the family. Taking place at Sidekicks restaurant from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm each evening, the Iftar will combine authentic traditions with modern flair, with an array of authentic and lavish Levantine cuisine.

Ramadan at the Oasis: The Al Ain Oasis will host its ever-popular Ramadan Nights at the Oasis from 10.00 pm to 1.00 am each evening from 1 – 15 April, hosting a series of cultural activities, entertainment and live TV broadcast.

Ramadan Arcade: Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 6 – 16 April from 9.00 pm to 2.00 am, Ramadan Arcade returns this Ramadan to embrace cultural traditions in a contemporary setting with a fantastic round-up of cultural activities, a variety of entertainment and music, art, games, workshops and more, making it the ultimate hang out spot in Ramadan!

Pixoul Ramadan Nights: Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout Ramadan, Pixoul Gaming, located in Al Qana, hosts a rare Suhoor experience with activities designed to bring families and friends together. From 10.00 pm to 3.00 am, the immersive gaming Suhoor experience allows guests to meet with the local gaming community, play vintage Arcade games, save Planet Pixoul with a VR experience, and show off skills at the Esports Hub, all whilst enjoying refreshments from the E-Sports Bar.

A Reflection on Cultural Heritage at Louvre Abu Dhabi: From 15 February to 15 May, 6.30 pm to midnight daily, the Concrete Beach of the Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to stun with mesmerising projections seen from the Promenade. Iconic images of Emirati heritage will come alive on the seafront surfaces with projections of cultural activities and traditions from maritime moments and desert travellers, urban and rural landscapes and architecture and portraits of the people and lifestyle of the city.

SPORTING SPECIALS

Science & Soulful at Jubail Mangrove Park: This Ramadan, stay active and reconnect with nature at Jubail Mangrove Park. In addition to scenic boardwalk experiences through native wildlife to clear your mind and detoxify your body, the environmentally-protected park is hosting various water activities, yoga sessions and creative art classes. On the water, single or double kayaking guided experiences through mangroves, seeing stunning sunrises and sunsets whilst discovering native wildlife, or navigating the night with the newly-launched Night Glow experience in specially fitted, LED-lit kayaks. Promoting spiritual reflection, Jubail Mangrove Park has curated a schedule of ladies-only yoga practices every Monday from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, including a Detox Flow with Sound Healing Journey, Yin with Roll & Release, Detox Pilates to Reset and Breath and Meditation.

Ramadan at the Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit is hosting an array of adrenaline-packed activities, from driving packages to thrilling Ramadan Karting Cup and Yas Super Street Challenge, the ADNOC TrainYAS Ramadan Challenge presented by ADSC encouraging guests to stay active over Ramadan and be in for a chance of winning some fantastic prizes.

Hudayriyat Mar Vista: With something for all ages, tastes and interests, be sure to visit Hudayriyat Island this Ramadan. The one-stop island destination boasts everything you will need for a great day or night out, with ample indoor and outdoor attractions such as cycling and biking tracks and trails, obstacle parks and pristine beaches, restaurants and food trucks and the cultural Hudayriyat Heritage Trail.

Wellness Iftar at Pura Eco Resort: Disconnect from the world around you and be engulfed by nature with Pura Eco Resorts’ unique Wellness iftar. Over two weekends with limited spaces available, the extensive Ramadan programme will include a series of yoga and meditation classes before coming together to break fast with a delicious and healthy iftar designed by Emirati Chef Faisal Al Harmoodi. Hosted on 31 March and 1, 7 and 8 April, the sessions promise guests moments of reflection and connection with their inner selves set in the stunning surroundings of Pura Eco Resort.

FIREWORK FLOURISHES & EXHILIRATING EID CELEBRATIONS

Kicking off the Eid celebrations, Abu Dhabi’s citizens, residents and visitors will be dazzled by fireworks lighting up the skies across the city from 9.00 pm with shows along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, at Al Ain’s Hazza Stadium and Madinat Zayed Public Park, Gayathi and Al Marfa’s AlMugheirah beach in the Al Dhafra region.

Music lovers can revel in the sounds of the most iconic stars from the Arab world with special concerts hosted at Etihad Arena on the second day of Eid. Concerts, with details and artists yet to be announced, will also occur on the same evening in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Throughout the Eid public holiday, activations will be hosted by iconic tourist and cultural attractions, including Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Manarat Al Saadiyat and Qasr Al Hosn. Al Ain’s Palace Museum will see special Al Ayyala and Al Razfa performances, with Al Ain Oasis and Qasr Al Muwaiji also hosting yet-to-be-announced celebrations across the four days.