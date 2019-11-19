The New Year is right around the corner which means frequent parties, rejoicing with family and friends and uncontrolled consumption of food items that may result in weight gain. To enter the New Year 2020 on a healthy note, let us look at a few food items that may help you shed those extra kilos if you include them in your everyday diet and keep up with your New Year resolutions of keeping fit in the coming year.

Eggs

This popular breakfast food also ties back to weight management. Eggs are packed with a great deal of high-quality protein, vitamin D, nutrients and choline. Eating eggs for breakfast promotes weight loss as it regulates hunger and leaves you satiated. The more you feel satiated during the day, the less you tend to binge on unhealthy snacks that will add to your weight.

Oatmeal

A bowl of oatmeal can help you in your weight loss journey. Oatmeal is low in calories and high in fibre that makes it just the right food to start your day with. The composition of oats is such that it helps you feel full and aids in the better functioning of your digestive system. As long as you keep away from sugary and instant oats, you are good to go.

Almonds

To keep your hunger at bay between meals, and stay on the fitness track by not stressing the scale, almonds are a great snack to include in your daily diet. For someone who’s working towards maintaining their weight, almonds are a good snacking option as they are known to have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness. Start your day right by including almonds in your meals and don’t hesitate even to snack on them through the day. Just a handful of these power packed nuts may help you in your journey towards weight loss.

As per a recent study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, participants who consumed 43 gram of dry, roasted, lightly salted almonds every day experienced reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated (“good”) fat intake without increasing body weight.

Avocados

Not only a delicious guacamole ingredient, avocados are also a great food option to promote weight loss. They are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber and potassium. Consuming avocados can help you regulate your BMI, weight and body circumference. This green super fruit is high in calories than many other fruits while their high fibre can help you shed kilos.

Leafy greens

Be it in stews, soups or juices, leafy greens are popularly known for being highly rich in nutrients. Spinach extracts are found to curb craving by almost 95% and stimulate weight loss by 53%. If you eat 100 grams of broccoli, you are only consuming 34 calories while it is composed of 90% water that makes it very filling. Even other greens like lettuce and cabbage are power packed with nutrients and only comprise of a few calories, making them a great food for your weight loss journey.

Include these superfoods in your diet and notice the drastic change in the scales. This nutrition month, strive to take that extra step towards fitness.