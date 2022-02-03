Effective home remedies for low blood pressure

Hypotension or low blood pressure is a medical condition wherein the blood pressure in the arteries falls below the otherwise normal levels. This condition is usually caused due to stress, pregnancy, side effects from certain medication, eating and drinking habits, dehydration, loss of blood, nutrient deficiency, low salt intake, or an allergic reaction.

If you often feel dizzy, light-headed, or have fainted a couple of times even after treating yourself to a huge spread, you’d be surprised to know that these are all, in fact, some of the most common signs of low blood pressure. This condition may also lead to temporary or permanent damage to the brain, kidney, and heart.

Therefore, you must combat this problem right now. Here are some all-natural and safe remedies that you can find in your kitchen.

How to Cure Low Blood Pressure Naturally at Home

Given below are some of the home remedies to control the problem of low blood pressure at home. With these natural remedies, you can elevate your blood pressure to normal levels. Read on to know how to use these home remedies to get quick relief.

1. Coffee

Coffee and other caffeinated tea can provide temporary relief from low blood pressure. If your blood pressure dips suddenly, a cup of coffee or caffeinated tea can help as it increases the blood pressure and boosts the heart rate. Although remember as mentioned earlier that this remedy is only temporary and works only for a short period.

2. Vitamins

If you don’t consume foods rich in Vitamin B12, you might become anemic, which can cause the problem of low blood pressure, which is why people suffering from anemia and low blood pressure are suggested to eat foods rich in Vitamin B12.

3. Green Tea

Green tea, similar to coffee is a rich source of caffeine. The exact mechanism of how caffeine lowers blood pressure is not known, but it is thought to inhibit the function of the hormone responsible for keeping your arteries dilated. Constricting the arteries raises blood pressure.

4. Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil is known for its anti-hypotensive nature and has been used to treat low blood pressure in natural medicines. The oil contains camphor which is a stimulant for both the respiratory and circulatory systems.

5. Salt Water

The high quantity of sodium in table salt makes it a great remedy for low blood pressure in times of need. High salt intake is closely associated with hypertension, therefore increasing your salt intake can stabilize your blood pressure when it is low. However, don’t eat too much salt or drink salt water too often.