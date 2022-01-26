Why eating more spinach harmful?

Versatile and delicious, leafy green spinach is an excellent source of fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. It is a low-calorie addition to your diet, served raw or steamed.

We’ve always been familiar with the good side of spinach, how it is all that we need for good health. Well, there’s no denying that it’s a powerhouse of nutrients, but until now, no one has told us about how its overdose can impact us negatively. Today, we’re here to tell you why eating too much spinach is bad for you!

1. It limits your calcium absorption

Spinach contains oxalic acid. When you eat too much spinach, oxalic acid binds with calcium and form oxalates (insoluble salts) in your intestines. These salts limit calcium absorption by your body.

2. You may develop kidney stones

Spinach is among those green veggies that contain the highest amount of oxalic acid. Eating too much spinach may result in the formation of calcium-oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. It can also lead to hyperoxaluria i.e., excessive urinary excretion of oxalate.

3. Nitrate can be dangerous for babies

Spinach contains nitrates, which don’t usually affect the human digestive system. However, it can cause several health concerns in infants.

4. Interaction with medications

Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which can interact with some drugs or medications and form blood clots. Diabetic drugs are taken to lower blood pressure levels, but the vitamin K present in spinach can combine with it and can lower the blood pressure way too much.

5. Metabolism

Increased consumption of spinach can result in an excessive build-up of bloating, gas, and cramps because your body needs time to digest spinach and cannot metabolize it all at once. Spinach is rich in fiber and hence, it takes time to get digested, which can lead to abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever.