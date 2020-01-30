Staying healthy physically can keep you stay healthy emotionally too. If you are eating the right food at the right time and keeping fit, your body will be strong and you will stay in good health later in life.

There are plenty of great ways to keep fit. One of the practical healthy living tips is not to eat after 7 pm. Also, focus on variety, nutrient density and the amount of food you are consuming at this time of the day. Limit calories from added sugars, sodium, alcohol and saturated or trans-fats. It is one of the most powerful tricks to remain healthy and in good shape. Being a potent path to improving your health through a healthy eating pattern and weight management, it can prevent chronic diseases like obesity. Regularly sitting down early to dinner can help you lose an extra two inches to your waist – that is equivalent to two dress sizes for a woman.

Researchers suggest that we have evolved to use up energy during the day, so our metabolism slows down as we get ready for sleep, reducing the rate at which we process food. So, avoid eating after 7 in the evening. Late night is the time when our will power is most likely to fail us and we may end up consuming extra calories, so eat healthy foods to keep full till late into 7 pm schedule of dinner. Then later you will not be tempted by less nutritious options. We all are becoming much knowledgeable about how to eat more healthily at dinner time. Sticking to set dinner meal times is vital when it comes to shifting those stubborn pounds. Eating dinner by 7 pm or earlier maximizes healthy weight-loss.

It is also worth noting that skipping dinner will even make it difficult to lose weight. An alarming number of people fall into the diet trap of thinking that dinner meals missed will mean more pounds lost, but this is a huge weight-loss myth. You could initially lose weight, but you will just end up eating more in late hours and putting all the weight again, maybe more. Just aim for fewer calories, maybe around 300 and consume them timely. You do not need to feel too full before bed so go sparingly on the carbohydrates and fill up on protein and vegetables. Eating early dinner can also help with effective digestion and removal of waste, all important for the good health of your gut.

Stick to this fixed dinner time for a few days and your body will then naturally know when to expect dinner and to produce the correct digestive enzymes. You can also go to bed early to get decent hours of sleep. It may also prevent overeating at night.

Besides weight-loss, you will be blessed with a better lifestyle. Going to bed right after the dinner may lead you to heartburns making you uncomfortable and losing out on sleep as late dinner time crosses the sleep schedule. Early dinner provides you with enough time to get the food digested well. Post dinner takes a walk to burn the excess calories that you may have consumed. It will help you feel light on the stomach with no bloating pain and provide you with more energy for the next day.

Early dinner may lead you early to bed giving you a good opportunity to wake up early to kick start your new day. You can also exercise properly the next morning if you have taken an early dinner the previous night. Since your food is well digested, your heart will also stay in the pink of health. It will become stronger and beat at a normal pace. This practice may also end up your stomach ailments by improving bowel movement as you are giving your body sufficient time for digestion before going to bed.

Three meals a day with healthy snacks in between is still the best way to lose weight and gain health. If you stick to 400 calories for breakfast, 400 for lunch and 300 for dinner then you will be able to treat yourself to two 100 calories snacks throughout the day and still leave an extra 100 for any milk tea or milk coffee throughout the day and fruit too (a small apple contains 52 calories, pear 53 calories, an orange 59 calories, and a banana 89 calories).

Getting regular sleep is another really important way to stay healthy. Having late nights can leave you feeling tired the next day. It can be difficult, but try to have a least eight hours of sleep each night.

Maintain or aim for a healthy weight eating by 7 in the evening. Where there is a temptation to eat after 7 pm, many health issues may arise. It can cause mood swings and stomach ailments, make you put on weight, give you trouble while sleeping, affect your energy levels badly. You may feel more tired and grumpy. You are recommended to have a gap of a minimum of three hours between dinner time and sleeping time.

Key recommendations for dinner:

Do not consume foods that are high in saturated fat including butter, whole milk and whole milk products, meats that are not lean and tropical oils such as coconut oil. Replace saturated fats with non-saturated such as olive oil. When selecting and preparing food for dinner, choose fat-free or low-fat varieties and do not add fat when you cook. When sugars are added to foods, they add calories without contributing essential nutrients, say no to them. You can consume naturally occurring sugars, such as those in fruits and milk. Choose food with no or very little salt. Healthy dinner patterns include a variety of vegetables – dark green, red and orange, legumes (beans and peas). It also includes low-calorie fruits like papaya, watermelon, and berries. An assortment of protein foods including seafood, lean meats, and poultry, eggs, legumes, soy products, nuts, and seeds can also be consumed but in moderation.