Olive oil has been used as a beauty routine product for centuries and is almost certainly one of the earliest beauty products, that is been used by the ancient Egyptians and Greeks. The ancients didn’t know why olive oil kept skin so smooth, supple, and clear, but scientists have since discovered some of its properties. Generally, olive oil contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which help protect your skin. Through the years, people have found many ways to use olive oil as part of a facial care regimen.

Today in this article we have gathered some of the ways to include it in your beauty routine. Make this kitchen shelf staple a beauty staple in the following ways.

Easy ways to include Olive oil in your beauty routine

1. Olive oil face mask:

An olive oil face mask helps to maintain skin elasticity, smoothness, hydration and natural glow. Take 1 tbsp olive oil, some honey and egg yolk. Mix these firmly. Apply this paste to your face, let it stay and work for 15 minutes. Now wash it off with warm water. You will see visible results.

2. Daily Olive oil treatment:

If you have dry and patchy skin with blackheads, this treatment is a solution to your problems. Take 1 tbsp olive oil. Using your fingertips, rub them on your facial area in circular motions. Try to rub firmly over your nose, cheeks and forehead. Massage for at least 2 minutes. Now take a facecloth and dip it in hot water.

The hotness of the water should be as much as you can stand. Now press and hold the face cloth firmly against your face until the water goes cold. It may take 30- 40 seconds. Now remove the cloth and rinse it using the hot water again. This time, instead of pressing the cloth, try to rub it gently all over your face while trying to remove the top layer of olive oil. Pat your face dry using a paper towel. Repeat this every morning and night. You will be able to see miraculous results within a week.

3. Antioxidant:

Olive oil is an antioxidant. Due to this property, it helps in protecting the skin from the harmful impact of free radicals which tend to bring on skin ageing.

4. Moisturizer:

Olive oil is used as a natural moisturizer. It maintains the skin’s elasticity and tends to keep our skin smooth, supple and glowing.

5. Cure for Blackheads & Whiteheads:

Olive oil is a natural cure for blackheads and whiteheads. Regular massage of olive oil on your face, also shuns off scars and pimple marks from your face, thus making it glowing and fairer.