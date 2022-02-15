Here Are Some Amazing Benefits Of Olive Oil On Your Hair

When a particular product is known as liquid gold, you know it is one that will provide solutions to myriad problems, including promoting healthy hair. The wonderful ingredient we are talking about here has been a middle-eastern favorite for years, and now the world is enamored with the benefits for health, skin, and hair. Yes, we are talking of olive oil for hair. So, apart from using it as a dip with your bread, and cooking your favorite Italian dishes, use this oil on your hair and see it work wonders for it. So, make your hair’s best friend!

1. It nourishes and conditions your hair

Olive oil acts as a great moisturizer and prevents dryness. It contains all the necessary nutrients that are required to provide your hair with the right nourishment and conditioning.

2. It soothes the scalp

Olive oil has a very soothing effect on your scalp, thanks to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. Its moisturizing effect helps reduce itchiness, deals with dryness, fights dandruff and unclogs the clogged follicles. These clogged follicles and dandruff are some of the major contributing factors to hair loss. Hence, they must be dealt with if one wants to avoid hair loss.

3. It reduces DHT production

The production of dihydrotestosterone, a hormone, is one of the major reasons behind hair loss. It attacks the hair follicles and weakens the hair. Olive oil blocks the production of this hormone which helps reduce hair fall, promoting healthy hair growth.

4. It prevents damage

Olive oil is rich in a substantial percentage of antioxidants that promote hair growth. They prevent the loss of hair and save it from getting damaged. The damage caused by free radicals is reversed by olive oil.

5. It reduces hair breakage

Yet another benefit of olive oil is that it keeps your hair voluminous and thick by keeping a check on the breakage. Its strengthening and conditioning effect on the hair as well as the scalp helps improve its texture and complexion of it. It is rich in omega 6 fatty acids which keep breakage and dryness at

bay.