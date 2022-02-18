Here are some easy solutions for reducing screen time

The body of research on how screen time affects mental and physical health has begun to grow in recent years. People have studied the relationship between social media use and rates of loneliness and depression, as well as the higher rates of stress associated with people’s phones being “on” and around them all the time.

On the one hand, technology has helped us become way more productive. On the other hand, it can be distracting and obstruct creative thinking. Worryingly, some believe we are physically addicted to technology. That, obviously, is not good for our mental and physical health.

Here we bring you some easy ways to reduce screen time.

1. Keep track of your screen time During the pandemic, many adults worked from home, traveled less, did not dine out as much, and turned to their screens more often to stay connected. But now that things are opening again, it may be a good time to take stock of your screen time and set screen limits. Smartphones now have screen time functions that allow you to check your daily and weekly usage and make adjustments, such as setting usage limits for social media apps. If you set a limit, you’ll get a screen notification saying your time is up. You can take back control of your screen time by checking how much time you are spending in front of the screen for something other than work or school and replace any unnecessary usage with non-screen activities, such as going out for a walk or a hike.

2. Avoid video fatigue Spending time staring at a camera for long periods can make us uncomfortable and tired. If you’re spending a lot of time on video calls or virtual meetings, you could develop meeting or Zoom fatigue. Try to limit the amount of time you spend on video calls to those that are necessary or schedule time in between video calls so you can get up and move around.

3. Leverage technology If you find it difficult to disengage from your screen, let technology help to make you screen-free for a while during various times of the day. Use your phone or calendar system to set alarms reminding you to take breaks. Turn off notifications from messages or social media platforms to reduce distractions. That way you can leave your phone alone until you are ready and finished with other activities. You can also use high-tech solutions to combat inactivity and weight gain. Activity monitors worn on the body, such as Fitbits, tend to increase your physical activity level simply because you’re paying attention to it.

4. Take regular breaks and stretch If you work in front of a screen, make sure you take a break and look away at least every 30 minutes. Stand up, stretch and move around. When you’re in your chair, back and neck stretches can help keep muscles loose. Learn a few “chair yoga” moves and practice them for five minutes at frequent intervals throughout the day.

5. Stand up, sit less If you have a way to transform your workspace into a standing desk for at least part of the day, consider doing it. Standing desks are adjustable desks that allow you to stand up while working. They are becoming more popular and promote good health. Standing, for example, lowers your risk of weight gain and obesity. Remember, the fewer hours you spend sitting, the better it is. If you’re on the phone a lot at work, get a headset and walk around when you talk on the phone.

6. Pay attention to your posture A natural, upright posture (with slight curves in the lower back and shoulders) helps to support your head and reduces fatigue and aches. Paying attention to your posture throughout the day, whether sitting or standing, can help to reduce some of the strains of screen time. If you’re working from home, you can design a home workspace that promotes good posture and movement to prevent neck and back pain.

7. Don’t eat in front of a screen We tend to eat more when we’re watching TV or playing games. To combat that trend, designate separate mealtimes and stick to them. Banish snacks from the entertainment area.