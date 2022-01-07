Easiest makeup hacks for girls who hate makeup

If you’re one of the girls who hate wearing makeup in every single form, this is the post for you – it’s all about tips for girls who hate makeup! I can understand why you would hate makeup if you do, only because it’s a pain to put on! If you are dying to try out the newest mascara or lipstick – but have no desire to purchase them because makeup is a time-suck, take a look at these tips for girls who hate makeup!

START SIMPLE

If you haven’t worn makeup in a long time and are thinking about getting back into it, start simple. Just try a light lip or even go with some simple mascara. These are easy things that you can go with that won’t take a lot of time or even a lot of practice!

GO LIGHT

Going with a lighter look with your makeup is probably the best option when you hate makeup. Start with just some concealer, just some powder, just a bit of eyeliner. Light colors are also some of the best ways to save time on your makeup too, as they aren’t as dramatic.

LIP GLOSS

If you hate lipstick, then don’t wear it! Skip the lipstick and instead, go with something that is going to feel more comfortable, like a light lip gloss. It’s better to wear something that is not too sticky but still feels good on your lips. That’s the best way to ensure that you are wearing a little bit of makeup, but not overdoing it!

GOOD PRODUCTS

Giving makeup a chance is also an option, and having really good products is incredibly important. I’m not telling you to go out and buy a bunch of the expensive makeup, but don’t go super cheap either. Go with the medium-range and medium-price point makeup, that way you are getting quality, but still getting makeup that won’t break the bank!

USE FACIAL OIL AS A HIGHLIGHT

There are so many ways to mimic the look of a highlighter, and we have another to share with you: facial oil. Think of the oil as “makeup” for people who hate makeup! Dab a tiny bit of facial oil on the parts of your face you would normally highlight, such as your cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and the tip of your nose. The oil formula will give your skin a natural-looking luminosity.