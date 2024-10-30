Dussehra and Diwali: Is there a connection?

This year, people celebrated Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami on October 12 and are all pumped to bring in the festival of lights, Diwali on November 31. Dussehra is celebrated on the final day of Durga Puja or Navratri. The day is marked by ‘ramleela’ programs and the burning of the effigies of the demon king Ravana. It signifies the triumph of righteousness and good over evil as Ram defeated Ravana following a 10-day-long battle. While marking the end of Navratri, Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali. While the two are different festivals, they are connected.

As chronicled in the Ramayana, Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman were sent to a 14-year-long exile from Ayodhya. Following a power-play for the kingdom, Ram was exiled and his devoted wife and younger brother followed him. As the three lived in a forest, one day, the demon king Ravana abducted Sita in the guise of a sage. To rescue Sita, Ram, Lakshman, and the monkey tribe led by Hanuman set out for Lanka. On the day of Dussehra, Ram vanquished Ravana. Therefore, people celebrate the festival every year with the burning of effigies.

Additionally, during the same time goddess Durga triumphed over the demon Mahishasura. Notably, Mahishasura’s tyrannical reign affected both humans and gods. However, no one could defeat him due to a boon that protected him from being vanquished by any man or God. In response, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Brahma united to create Maa Durga. After fighting him for nine days of Navratri, the ten-armed goddess defeated him on the 10th day. Hence, the day is also called Vijayadashmi.

Circling back to lord Ram, following his victory over Ravana, his exile also came to an end. After rescuing Sita, the three of them set out for Ayodhya. To celebrate the return of the King, the people decorated their homes and lit diyas to light up the moonless sky. The practice of lighting oil lamps symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the return of light with the return of Ram in Ayodhya. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, people wear new and vibrant outfits and decorate their homes. Several delicacies are cooked and shared with friends and family. On the day, the goddess of abundance and wealth, Lakshmi and lord Ganesha are revered.

The festive season becomes a means for friends and families to get together and celebrate. On Diwali, several people also burst firecrackers lighting up the sky. However, one must use eco-friendly and limited crackers to protect the environment from pollution.