Drink red wine and increase your lifeline

The next time you’re deciding whether to uncork a bottle, let science help make up your mind. Made by crushing and fermenting dark-colored grapes, red wine has been studied for many years and is thought to have a slew of health benefits (when consumed in moderation, of course). We’ve broken down some of the potential benefits of red wine, including the latest research and everything you should know before reaching for more vine.

Studies have shown that consuming a moderate amount of red wine, which has an alcohol content of 12% -15% daily helps in the prevention of several diseases including heart disease.

It should be remembered that there is a fine line of difference between moderate and excessive. Too much consumption of wine can be detrimental to health. On the other hand, too little of it would not give you the benefits usually enjoyed by the moderate drinkers.

Red wines may vary in taste and color. There are many varieties of red wine, the most common of which are Merlot, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, etc.

Here is the list of reasons why drinking red wine is a healthy option:

Lowers bad cholesterol

Red wines are known to lower the bad cholesterol in your system. According to a study, the high-fiber Tempranillo red grapes used to make certain varieties of red wines such as Rioja, lower bad cholesterol levels.

Keeps heart healthy

Not only does it regulate cholesterol levels, but also keeps the heart-healthy. Polyphenols, a certain type of antioxidants present in red wines prevent unwanted clotting by keeping the blood vessels flexible. However, it should be remembered that heavy drinking damages the heart.

Regulates blood sugar

Resveratrol, the natural compound found in grape skin, controls blood sugar levels in diabetic persons. The research showed that subjects who took 250 mg of resveratrol supplements once daily for three months had lower glucose levels in the blood than those who did not. Resveratrol also controls cholesterol levels and systolic blood pressure.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Regular and moderate consumption of red wine can effectively reduce the risks of certain types of cancers such as basal cell, colon, prostate carcinoma, ovarian, etc. Scientists used a dose of resveratrol on human cancer cells and found that it obstructs the key action of cancer aiding protein.

Helps treat the common cold

The antioxidants present in red wines treat the common cold since antioxidants protect cells against the harmful effects of free radicals which have a strong role to play in cold, cancer, and other diseases.

Keeps memory sharp

Wondering how to keep your memory sharp? According to research, resveratrol present in red wines inhibits the formation of beta-amyloid protein, a key ingredient in the plaque of the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

Keeps you slim

You would be glad to know that resveratrol also helps keep a check on your weight. The chemical compound piceatannol converted from resveratrol reduces the fat cells in our body. According to the researchers, piceatannol fastens the insulin receptors of fat cells which blocks the pathways required for immature fat cells to grow.

Reduces the risk of depression

A study carried out on middle aged to elderly people showed that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol daily keeps away depression. People who drink red wine are less likely to be depressed than people who don’t.

Has positive effects on the digestive system

The anti-bacterial nature of red wines has enabled it to treat stomach irritation and other digestive disorders. Wine consumption has also proven to reduce the risk of infection from Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium usually found in the stomach.

Excessive drinking of alcohol can have a number of negative effects on the body, which include liver cirrhosis, weight gain etc. It can even pose a threat to life. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot indulge in drinking your favorite red wine once in awhile. Ideally, it shouldn’t be more than 1-1.5 glasses a day for women and 1-2 glasses a day for men. It is also advisable to skip wine for 1 or 2 days in between so that there is sufficient gap in drinking. However, this should be your total drinking limit and not for wine alone.