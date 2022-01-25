Dress up in Tricolor for this Patriotic Day

The 73rd Indian Republic Day celebrations are grand in the capital as a parade by several cadres of the three defense forces is carried out at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The same is followed by colorful tableau and folk dances by each state, representing their local culture. While for most of us, it’s a day off to spend with family and watch patriotic movies, many also celebrate with friends, family, and colleagues. The dressing theme being Republic Day, does call for a quick fashion guide and tips for you all.

Tricolor is the highlight of the day in all dress types. Whether you go with cotton, linen, or any other fabric, wearing the three colors – saffron, white and green – seems appropriate. However, make sure you don’t overdo it to look like you’re wearing the flag itself!

Here are some well-researched tips for both males and females to save you time and effort:

For female:

1. Shades of Tri-Color in Kurtis:

This short Indian top has its way of mesmerizing people. When it comes to Republic Day style you can go for loose fitted or body-hugging style, depending on what makes you feel comfortable the most.

The fabric you chose for republic day fashion should be of your choice and taste, preferably rich such as silk, khadi silk, tussar silk, cotton silk, and chanderi fabrics. See to it that the fabrics you choose do not evoke summerish tones.

In terms of colors, explore green, orange, and white, or maybe a mix of all these. If you want to further enhance your Republic Day style, go ahead and drape a stole in contrasting color. This you can team it up with jeans, trousers, Capri and even jeggings. When done so, it will give you the feeling of western outfits to wear on Republic Day.

2. Specks of Patriotism In Sarees:

True Indian attire this is which is a joy in itself considering the length that varies from four to nine yards. The best form of ethnic clothes to wear this Republic Day, the Indian saree is elegant and apt when it comes to wearing trends on Republic Day.

For R-day dressing, you can wear a saree of your choice in cotton, silk, khadi. There are designer sarees also available for ladies who prefer fusion wear as Republic Day style.

But if you want to show your ethnic Indian roots on Republic Day, the best option is wearing a saree of tricolor this Republic Day.

The best color combination is wearing orange overall with green borders. You can also bring variations in the way you drape or wear a saree.

3. Spot of Tradition In Indo-Western Fusion Wear:

Call it a blend of tradition and trend, this type of fashion ensemble is picking up the most. You can stick to wearing a ghagra-style skirt with a blouse done in quarter-sleeves or wear a dhoti-style salwar and kurta.

There are online shopping portals from where you can buy western outfits to wear on Republic Day or have them custom designed from a boutique.

For Male: