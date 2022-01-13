Don’t miss the benefits of humble amla

When we were kids, we grew up eating some gooseberries topped with chili powder and salt. But did you know that this fruit has loads of health benefits? Gooseberry, also popularly known as Amla in India has loads of health benefits for your skin, hair, and health. The scientific name of this sour and healthy fruit is Polyanthus Emblica and is rich in nutrition.

Currently, this is used for many purposes such as making pickles, chutneys including healthy juice. Amla in India is popularly used to make juice. This healthy drink has loads of vitamin C content and other healthy nutrients that provide a wide range of health benefits.

Benefits of Gooseberry :

Well, you must be wondering how can gooseberry be used to your skin. You can consume it with honey or you can also apply it to your skin directly and reap its benefits. If you are finding it hard to consume this sour fruit, then try making juice out of it and consume it. This will do good for your skin. Here are some health benefits of gooseberry for your skin.

Purifies blood

Toxic blood negatively impacts skin and hair health while reducing energy levels in the body. Consuming amla increases blood count and hemoglobin levels in the body, facilitating the transfer of key nutrients to all the organs. Flushing out toxins from the body, amla also supports healthy liver function. Besides, eating amla can reduce toxin levels and boost cardiovascular activity for a healthy heart.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Amla is a traditional remedy to prevent irregular spikes in blood sugar levels due to the high content of chromium in the fruit. Besides, consuming fresh amla increases insulin sensitivity and ensures proper absorption of insulin, thus helping to manage diabetes well. Moreover, the polyphenols present in amla prevent the body from oxidative stress and developing chronic health conditions.

Anti-aging Properties

Consuming gooseberry juice can help your skin age slowly. As you begin to age, you would always want to look younger and that is one particular phase of growing older. However, who does not want to look young? So, simply just make some amla juice and add some honey to it and drink it. This drink has loads of antioxidants in it that can help make your skin look better and beat aging cells. Vitamin C is found in amla and this aids in glowing skin. Regularly drinking amla juice will prevent premature aging, fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles.

Treats Acne

You can also make amla paste and apply it over the affected area of your face and leave it to dry for not more than 15 minutes. This will help in managing the pimples, fine lines and reduce scarring done by acne. It is a natural blood purifier that keeps pimples and the after-effects of acne away. Thus, amla juice gives you flawless skin.

Improves Digestion

The high amount of fiber in the amla help to regulate bowel movements and relieve digestive ailments like irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, diarrhea, etc. Besides, amla stimulates gastric juices responsible for accelerating digestion, absorption, and assimilation of food and thus prevents acidity.

Good for mental health

The phytonutrients present in amla help to fight against free radicals responsible for damage to brain cells. Besides, a high concentration of antioxidants improves brain functioning and sharpens memory. Additionally, amla is an excellent stress reliever as the fruit induces feel-good hormones in the body.

Helps in hair growth

Amla has vitamin C, tannins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids which provide nourishing benefits to hair. Amla oil makes hair follicles strong and prevents the accumulation of dandruff. Thus, amla restores the optimum pH balance of the scalp and stimulates hair growth. Massaging amla oil on the scalp prevents premature greying and retains natural hair colors.