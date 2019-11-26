Actress Disha Patani, who was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Helmed by Prabhu Dheva, the film also stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film went on floors earlier this month and is scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Despite her busy schedule, the actress always manages to entertain her fans with pictures and videos of her day to day routine. Recently, Disha showed her love for glitter and pink colour in her latest posts.

Sharing pictures and videos of herself donning a pink coloured hoodie, Disha is seen travelling in her car.

In the next video shared by the actress, Disha is showing off her glittered shoes with a heart Instagram filter. She wrote, “Glitter everywhere. Thanks.”

The actress shared another video of her in the same attire with her eyes blinking and a filter of flowers on her head.

The Bharat actress later shared a video where she has zoomed in to a pink coloured flamingo that is hung on the rearview mirror of her car, She wrote, “Pink everywhere.”

On the professional front, besides, Radhe, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The team has already wrapped up the shooting of the film. Disha will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s K’Tina.