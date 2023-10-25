Discover the ultimate beauty playground

Beauty’s biggest playground – Nykaaland will feature iconic make-up artists and masterclasses, the world’s most sought-after beauty brands, and electrifying music experiences at the Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, on November 4 and 5!

Six exclusive perks available at Nykaaland are:

Curated Masterclasses and Makeovers: Beauty Education at Its Best: From Namrata Soni, Daniel Bauer, and Tanvi Chemburkar to Sandhya Shekar and Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel – learn from the best in the industry with 10+ free masterclasses and makeovers conducted by renowned makeup artists and brands. Discover the latest techniques, tips, and trends to enhance your beauty routine.

New Launches: Unveil the Future of Beauty: Nykaaland is your passport to the future of beauty. Delve into a realm of innovation with exclusive product launches, pioneering brands, and groundbreaking products.

Urban Decay is making its big India debut, with its products being available to swatch, try and buy FIRST AT NYKAALAND. Bath & Body Works is bringing its most renowned collections to India for the first time. Charlotte Tilbury is sharing a sneak peek of their upcoming campaign, while Kay Beauty is launching their brand-new eyeshadow palette at the festival. To add to this, Nyveda and Nykaa Naturals are both launching new ranges, to be seen at Nykaaland for the first time.

Freebies and Games: Beauty and Fun Unite: Challenge your skills with iconic arcade games, specially themed to make your beauty experience even more thrilling, while you dive into a world of freebies and indulge in the luxury of exclusive samples. With 15+ sampling boroughs, you can be sure to test and try your favorite products.

Unique Brand Experiences: Dive into the World of Beauty: Nykaaland isn’t just a festival; it’s an immersive journey through the world of beauty. Some of the biggest global brands are championing their origins and bringing the best of international beauty trends to India via their booths. Sol de Janeiro is making waves by transporting Brazil’s vibrant beaches to India, meanwhile, Urban Decay is channeling the eclectic energy of Los Angeles.

Wanderlust is all set to bring you the beauty of Japan and the Mediterranean Sea. Tony Moly is taking Indian beauty enthusiasts on a journey to Korea, the global hub of skincare innovation, while Fable & Mane and Nyveda are passionately championing India’s culture and traditions.

Meeting Influencers: A Star-Studded Beauty Affair: Nykaaland is your chance to meet and greet your favorite beauty influencers up close and personal. Meet your icons or interact with the beauty industry’s leading influencers, share insights, and build connections. Think everyone from Malvika Sitlani, Parul Gulati, Larissa Bonesi, and Avez to Mrunu, Nagma Mirajkar, Viraj Ghelani, and Rani Koheneur, here is your chance to grab those selfies!

Incredible Backdrops: Discover carefully curated installations and backdrops, designed to make your social media feed pop! Come to Nykaaland and capture those perfect Instagram shots, videos, and Snapchat stories to make your followers swoon.

The best of International and Indian Live Music: Groove to the Beauty Beat: Let your hair down and groove to chart-topping music by sensational artists such as UK’s sensational pop icon HRVY, India’s most loved house music icon Ritviz, DJ Ishani, and DJ SA.

With a sold-out debut UK and European tour featuring runaway hits including “I Wish You Were Here” and over 3 billion combined global streams, HRVY returns to India with Nykaaland. Tapping into classical roots to create new-age music, few Indian artists have experienced the meteoric rise to fame that Ritviz has with hits such as Udd Gaye, Liggi, and Jeet garnering over 1.5 billion combined streams becoming amongst the highest in the Indian indie music space.