Iconic filmmaker Ramesh Sippy highlights the importance of creativity over AI

Acknowledging the opportunities Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers to enhance filmmaking, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy said the software should serve as a tool to support creativity, not replace it.

Speaking at a session titled “Passion for Perfection: Ramesh Sippy’s Philosophy” on the final day of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the legendary director reflected on his illustrious career and shared invaluable insights into the art of storytelling.

In conversation with Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media and Entertainment Skills Council, Sippy recounted his journey from classics like Andaaz and Seeta Aur Geeta to the iconic Sholay. He underscored the importance of continuous learning in filmmaking, stating, “There is no end to learning. Every effort is a team endeavor, involving cast and crew at every stage of the process.”

Recalling the making of Sholay, Sippy shared a fascinating anecdote about overcoming weather challenges to shoot a pivotal scene. Despite setbacks, filming under overcast skies created the perfect atmosphere, resulting in a memorable sequence that took 23 days to complete.

Discussing technology’s role in modern cinema, Sippy remarked, “AI can never replace the human mind. It can supplement creativity, but it’s essential to apply the mind and make thoughtful decisions.”

He attributed his success to collaboration and teamwork, stating, “Reaching perfection is always a collective effort. Mistakes are natural and valuable—they teach us lessons and inspire improvement.”