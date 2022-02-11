Detox water has become the new trend among health drinks

Who doesn’t love gorging on spicy, cheesy, or sugary junk foods? As much as we love eating good food, our digestive system doesn’t greet this food happily.

After all, these foods are undeniably palate-pleasing but can affect your digestive system and immune system in the long run. In fact, one of the most disheartening things that usually happen after overeating unhealthy food is the feeling of discomfort and bloating.

However, quitting good food and curbing your urge to eat junk food isn’t the only resort, but going for some healthy changes can help detox your system and relieve the feeling of bloating. One of the easiest ways to relieve the uneasiness is by going for some healthy detox water that is a great way to relieve the feeling of discomfort and bloating and also helps in strengthening the immunity.

DIFFERENT KINDS AND THEIR BENEFITS

ORANGE-MINT

Oranges, a powerful source of vitamins, protect the body against the harmful effects of free radicals. It promotes healing and makes the skin glow. Mint, on the other hand, is said to be an appetite suppressant and adds fresh taste.

APPLE

Apple-cinnamon-infused water is a superb metabolism booster. Apples have B-Complex and vitamin C as well as flavonoids and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Cinnamon lessens cholesterol and alleviates relieve arthritic pain.

STRAWBERRY

Strawberries are packed with vitamin C. This is a perfect time to try it as the fruit is in season. Choose plump, unbruised berries for your infusion. Muddle the strawberries a little before you add them to the jar. Add fresh mint leaves on the top for a refreshing flavor.

GINGER-LEMON

This works to bust that belly flab. Nutrition studies show that when participants drank a beverage with ginger, they felt fuller and did not overeat. Lemon aids in weight loss as it helps eliminate waste products and is a natural diuretic.

WATERMELON

The fruit is one of the best hydrating agents and helps to flush out toxins from the body as it contains citrulline, an amino acid that helps the kidneys and liver filter out ammonia. It is also anti-inflammatory and can help reduce muscle soreness.

IT’S HEALTHY, WITH ZERO CALORIES

Not only do these waters taste pleasant, but they contain no artificial ingredients and have zero calories. They are able to boost the metabolism, flush out toxins, help your body release fat cells, and keep the mood elevated.

The digestive system and liver are crucial to detox and these infused waters help them both. Being hydrated also reduces constipation. The ingredients are available in your kitchen and are very effective.

For instance, cucumber has minerals like manganese, which aids the working of the body cells, boosts energy levels, and leads to the smooth functioning of the organs.

WILL IT REPLACE COCKTAILS AT PARTIES SOON?

Those who have been shying away from social gatherings and parties just to be able to stick to their diets have reason to smile now. As these detox waters have real fruit and no artificial ingredients, they’re a reason to sip on something without feeling `sugar guilt’.

So this time around, leave out the mocktails, sodas, and juices and serve these nutrient-dense waters at your party.

THEY SHOULD BE PLACED IN YOUR WORKSPACE TOO

Why not replace tea and coffee machines with dispensers that contain these fruit-infused waters. The vitamins and nutrients in them will help ward off that 3 pm slump and reduce fatigue levels as well as increase work productivity and performance.

Alternatively, you can keep a pitcher of this water at your desk and sip on the water throughout the day. Another handy idea is the special infused water bottle, available in stores.