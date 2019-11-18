Dealing with a cough is surely a miserable feeling. And, with winter coming, it is a problem that many are likely to face in the coming season. Persistent coughing can be annoying. It can stay for at least 8-12 days, depending on how you take care of yourself.

While there are various medications for the problem, the cough syrups often tend to make us feel lethargic and drowsy. Trusting on home remedies to cure a common cold and cough is something that most of the Indian households still believe in. Besides treating common cold and cough effectively, these DIY remedies are also free from any side-effects.

Here are some of the home remedies that will help you to treat the flu. These home remedies will be your saving grace.

Ginger Tea

Sipping hot ginger tea is a popular and yet so effective sore throat home remedy. Take a few pieces of ginger and add them in 1 cup of boiling water. Let it steep for five minutes, then strain the liquid to remove ginger before drinking. Drink ginger tea up to three times a day for better results.

Black Pepper

Black pepper contains a lot of heat which helps in reducing congestion and phlegm. One can either have a glass of hot water with a pinch of black pepper powder in it or can have it with some ghee and have it after every meal. It should be kept in mind that one should not consume it more than 3-4 times a day.

Milk and turmeric

In recent years, turmeric milk is getting a lot of attention but it has been a part of Indian traditional diet since ancient times. Turmeric is known for its healing properties because of its rich bioactive compound called curcumin. One needs to just heat a glass of milk and add a few pieces of turmeric powder and drink it every day before going to bed. It also helps in breaking up mucus and provide pain relief.