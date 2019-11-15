India has a rich heritage in fine silk textiles. Silk from various regions of India glorifies its heritage with its supreme quality, gorgeous colour, exceptional designing and durability. The very appearance of the cloth lures the connoisseur of fine textiles.

Silk apparels are loved by women of all age groups in India and other parts of the world. Know about a few silk varieties that speak for opulence and can enhance the luxurious feel of your winter closet.

Mysore silk: Mysore silk surely tops the list of South silk forms that are popular. It is an integral part of rich South Indian culture. The world-famous fabric is known for its fine texture, vibrant colours and rich feel. It is the purest form of silk from Karnataka, India. The shimmering texture of the fabric is enough to attract customers. New designer dresses are being introduced to make the already popular form of silk more attractive. Among the different Mysore silk types that are famous, the Mysore crepe silk is the most sought after.

Munga silk: Munga silk is known for its golden yellow colour and glossy texture. The high-quality silk is the first choice of the royal families in Assam. It is one of the rarest silk produced in the world. The fabric contains the strongest natural fibres and the traditional motifs and intricate patterns weaved on this silk form add to its beauty and thus demand. The beauty of the fabric is that it increases the lustre with age and after every wash. This silk is known for its longevity.

Mulberry silk: Mulberry silk is quite popular for its fine and silky soft texture. The oldest silk fabric worn since ages is the most expensive silk fabric in the world. 80 per cent of Mulberry silk is produced in India itself but it is produced mainly for commercial purposes. The rich feel along with mesmerising hues makes this fabric truly unique. Mulberry silk threads are also used to make the world-famous Kanjeevaram silk sarees.

Banaras silk: This silk is one of the finest silk variety produced in India. This silk fabric is known for its zari and brocade work in gold and silver threads on the fine silk base. This royal silk is the creation of weavers of the holy city ‘Banaras’ (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh. The intricate designs, vibrant colours and exquisite embroidery make this fabric one of the most expensive fabric. And why not? Banarasi silk is known for its splendour worldwide.

Patola silk: Patola of Patan is a magical fabric that is believed to contain religious and miraculous powers. The apparels made of patola silk are generally worn on holy occasions and being precious, they are considered as a matter of pride. The feeling of good luck and serenity are inhibited in patola silk and hence the auspicious symbols of elephant, peacock and parrot are woven in this fabric. It has no reverse side. Both the sides have equal intensity of colour and design. It takes the combined effort of four weavers for four to six months or maybe more to weave a single Patola silk saree. This unique weave made from silk is a double Ikat and combines the techniques of tying, dyeing and weaving. It is the ultimate manifestation of weaving perfection.

Bhagalpur silk: Bhagalpur silk is a special silk fabric produced in a small town known as Bhagalpur situated on the banks of river Ganga. This silk is exported all over the world. This silk is always under the spotlight because the designing technique of this silk variety is unique that sets it apart from the regular silk fabrics. Renowned fashion designers are also using the fabric in their chic collection. The intrinsic artwork reflected in this fabric is stunning. Apart from the striking motifs, the multi-coloured silk threads used to weave this fabric for a dress material also lend it a vibrant look.

Although sarees made of silk are the most famous product of this fabric. However, silk is widely used to make suit-salwar, cape dresses, evening gowns, stoles, scarfs, dhoti with Kurti and lehnga etc. Famous designers have different types of desires to experiment and create a diverse range of silk dresses that look rich and elegant. The fabric is renowned for its strength, lustrous shine and grandeur. Apparels made of this royal fabric surely deserve to be a part of your lavish lifestyle during winter.